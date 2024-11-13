India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live online and on TV

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is all set to square off against South Africa in the third T20I of the four-match series on Wednesday evening at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The visitors would hope to return to winning ways after facing a setback at the St George's Park. Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy have been the standout performers for Team India in the first two matches, and the side would now be hoping for the rest of the squad to stand up. India's Suryakumar Yadav and teammates walk back to the pavilion. (ANI Photo)

In the first T20I, Sanju Samson played a knock of 107 to help India register a comprehensive 61-run win. In the second match, the Indian batting lineup failed, posting just 120-odd runs. Varun Chakravarthy, however, made a match out of it as he claimed five wickets.

However, Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee helped South Africa come from behind and register a significant win. Now, all eyes are on how both the teams perform in the penultimate T20I.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match

When will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I fixture take place?

The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will take place on Wednesday (November 13). The match will begin at 8:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 8 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I take place?

The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will take place at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa?

The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be available for live telecast on Sports18.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be available for live streaming on JioCinema.