India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul helps India to 203-win over Proteas

Oct 06, 2019

Mohammed Shami was the star of the show for India in the second innings with the ball as the hosts bundled out South Africa for 191 on fifth day of the first Test in Visakhapatnam. Recording a five-wicket haul, the right-arm bowler cleaned up Temba Bavuma, skipper Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Dane Piedt, and then picked the final wicket of Kagiso Rabada to help his side take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. Proteas, chasing the massive total of 395, lost the match by 203 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja also shined in the innings, taking four wickets. The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets in one single over, which turned the tide in India’s favour in the first session of the final day. Tailenders Dane Piedt and Senuran Muthusamy stitched a 91-run stand, but it was not enough to save the match for the visitors.

Ravichandran Ashwin took one to equal Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan in becoming the joint fastest to take 350 wickets early on, dismissing Theunis de Bruyn.

On Saturday, India declared their second innings at 323-4 in 67 overs after Rohit Sharma scored another ton to become the only player in history to score hundreds in both innings in their first Test as an opener. South Africa were 11-1 at stumps on day four. Resuming innings, on the final day, the visitors found themselves 70/8, before Piedt and Muthusamy’s partnership frustrated India for a while.

“I think the wicket played really good for the first three days. We lost one session so it was going to be a bit tougher. But once you have 500 on the board, it’s difficult for the opposition,” Kohli said after the match at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Mayank and Rohit played brilliantly. Pujara too in the second innings. It was a hard grind though because of the weather and the pitch slowing down. It’s all about the attitude. If fast bowlers step out thinking, spinners are going to do the job, then it’s not going to happen. But fast bowlers have been brilliant in India as well,” he added.

