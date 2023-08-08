India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: SKY, Tilak lead India to 7-wicket win
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav smacked 83 in 44 balls while Tilak Varma was unbeaten on 49 off 37.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav was back to his belligerent best as India stayed alive in the series with a seven-wicket win over the West Indies in the third T20I here on Tuesday. West Indies skipper Rovman Powell's whirlwind 40 not out off 19 balls pushed the hosts to 159 for five after Kuldeep Yadav (3/28) stemmed the flow of runs in the middle overs. Debutant Yashavi Jaiswal (1) and Shubman Gill (6) got out cheaply in run chase before Suryakumar came up with a special 83 off 44 balls to help India gun down the target in 17.5 overs. Tilak Varma (49 not out off 37) was happy to play second fiddle to his senior Mumbai Indians teammate in their 87-run stand. Tilak missed his second straight fifty in his debut series as skipper Hardik Pandya (20 not out off 15) hit the winning six. West Indies lead the five-match series 2-1 with the next game to played in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 08, 2023 11:17 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: India win by 7 wickets!
Pandya wins it with a six.The series is alive and it is largely thanks to the MI boys. Tilak Varma, who is walking back with Shai Hope discussing what seems to be the bat he is using, is unbeaten on 49 off 37. Suryakumar Yadav earlier hit 83 off 44. Pandya, meanwhile, has finished unbeaten on 20 off 14. India keep the series alive and it is the kind of dominant batting performance that hasn't really been seen in this series and indeed, for much of the limited overs leg of this tour apart from the third ODI.
- Aug 08, 2023 11:09 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: FOUR! India 148/3 in 16 overs
They need 12 to win off the last four overs. Tilak on 44 off 31, Pandya on 9 off 10. This has been a dominant performance and it has been powered by SKY and Tilak.
- Aug 08, 2023 11:03 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: SIX! Varma into the 40s!
Well Varma has put up some masterclass performances in his first three matches. He moves to 43 off 29 with a pull over deep backward square off the first ball of the 16th by Romario Shepherd. He played second fiddle to SKY for much of the match and has now accelarated effortlessly.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:51 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: GONE! SKY's epic ends
Low full toss from Joseph, SKY hits it down the throat of deep backward square leg.
Suryakumar Yadav c King b Joseph 83 (44), India 121/3 in 12.4 overs
- Aug 08, 2023 10:49 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: SIX! SKY WITH AN MSD HELICOPTER
Oh that has been whipped away with disdain. SKY just dismisses that ball from his presence like he is offended by it. Slower length ball on off from Joseph, SKY smashes that over deep backward square leg.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:47 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: India 114/2 in 12 overs
This partnership has now brought 80 runs in 47 balls, 52 off 27 by SKY alone.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:41 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: 100 for India in 10.3 overs
Varma is on 24 off 17, SKY on 65 off 34. The two batters are taking it slow against Roston Chase, no boundaries in last over and none from this over thus far.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:38 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: India 97/2 in 10 overs
Surkaumar with a six and a four off the third and fourth balls of that over respectively. He moves to 64 off 32, Tilak is on 23 off 17. That was also SKY's 100th six of his T20I career.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:26 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: FOUR! 50 IN JUST 23 BALLS FOR SKY!
He looks quite unbeatable now and what, just what can West Indies do to stop the flow of runs here. India are 77/2 in 7.3 overs as the ground staff stands at the ready with the covers at the boundary.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:25 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: FOUR! SKY hittin' 'em everywhere!
Back of a length from Shepherd off the first ball of the 8th, SKY cuts it fine and beats short third.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:19 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: India 60/2 in 6 overs!
Tilak Varma hit another four off the second last ball of that over. He has raced to 15 off 6 balls, SKY is on 36 off 18. The Mumbai Indians batters have put India in cruise control at the moment.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:18 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: SIX! SKY on fire!
This is the Suryakumar Yadav Indian fans have become accustomed to seeing over the last couple of years. McCoy sends it into SKY's slot and he just sends it straight over the bowler's head.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:17 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: FOUR! SKY continues to attack
- Aug 08, 2023 10:14 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: India 43/2 in 5 overs
DLS par score is 40. So if this match gets washed off right now, India are winning this.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:13 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: FOUR! Make that 2 off the first 2 balls for Tilak
Shows that India are looking to stay ahead of the DLS score as the rain continues to intensify. Back of a length from Joseph, Tilak smashes it over shirt third.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:12 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: FOUR! Tilak off the first ball
Rain drops are making an appearance but Tilak doesn't care about that or Joseph's performance thus far. He smashes the pacer past mid-off.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:10 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: OUT! Gill goes
Alzarri Joseph has taken a wicket and given juts two runs in the eight balls he has bowled thus far. Gill's lean run in this tour continues.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:06 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: India 26/1 in 3 overs
Gill on five off eight, SKY on 18 off 9. Just one run off the third over from Alzarri Joseph and that puts a stop on what has pretty much been a run feast for India thus far.
- Aug 08, 2023 10:00 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: FOUR! SKY punishes Hosein
No ball called off the fourth ball of the second over from Akeal Hosen and SKY hits the free hit ball over point. He has raced to 14 off 5 balls here.
- Aug 08, 2023 09:59 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: India 16/1 in 1 over
SKY hits a four and a six off the first two balls he faces and so it's a bittersweet start in the end for the West Indies.
- Aug 08, 2023 09:55 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: GONE! Jaiswal's debut ends
Jaiswal hit a four off the second ball he faced, then goes for a biggie off the fourth but he holes out at mid-on who runs to his left to take it.
Jaiswal c Joseph b McCoy 1 (2), India 6/1 in 0.4 overs
- Aug 08, 2023 09:53 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: The players return!
Yashasvi Jaiswal walks out for the first time in India colours, he was wearing Test whites earlier remember, with Shubman Gill. Obed McCoy to bowl the first over for the West Indies.
- Aug 08, 2023 09:50 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: Pooran only behind Gayle
Nicholas Pooran now has 1614 runs in his T20I career which sends him past Marlon Samuels. He is now the second highest run scorer for the West Indies in the format, only behind Chris Gayle who scored 1899.
- Aug 08, 2023 09:37 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: West Indies 159/5 in 20 overs
Mukesh bowled a wide and had to try the last ball again. West Indies run two there and set India a target of 160 to chase.
- Aug 08, 2023 09:36 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: SIX! West Indies 157/5 with one ball left
Full toss on leg from Mukesh, Powell gets low and hits it over deep midwicket.
- Aug 08, 2023 09:31 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: West Indies 148/5 in 19 overs
Powell has given West Indies the kind of acceleration they needed in the death overs. He is on 31 off 15 and Romario Shepherd is at the other end.
- Aug 08, 2023 09:29 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: SIX! Powell going after Arshdeep
The third ball of the over is wide, Arshdeep bowls it again, it is full outside off and Powell hits it high over the bowler's head for another six. He moves to 30 off 13.
- Aug 08, 2023 09:27 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: SIX!
Arshdeep bowling the second last over of the innings, starts with a full ball outside off and Powell clobbers him over cover.
- Aug 08, 2023 09:22 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: GONE! Hetmyer falls!
Mukesh with a wicket off his very first ball of the match! Length ball outside off, Hetmyer goes over the bowler's head and Tilak takes the catch on the boundary line.
Hetmyer c Tilak Varma b Mukesh Kumar 9 (8), West Indies 123/5 in 17.1 overs
- Aug 08, 2023 09:20 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: West Indies 123/4 in 17 overs
Hetmyer and Powell in the middle, two of the most dangerous T20 finishers and so West Indies can still keep hopes high of getting close to 160. Mukesh Kumar to now bowl his first over of the match. All three spinners have been bowled out.
- Aug 08, 2023 09:07 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: OUT! T20I wicket No.50 for Kuldeep
Wrong 'un from Kuldeep, Charles come down the track and hits it right back at the bowler who is ready to pouch it. What an over this is from Kuldeep, he has got two of West Indies' best.
King c & b Kuldeep Yadav 42 (42), West Indies 106/4 in 14.5 overs
- Aug 08, 2023 09:04 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: OUT! POORAN FALLS!
Comes down the track again but this time he misses it entirely. Samson whips off the bails and Kuldeep has won thios battle.
Pooran st Samson b Kuldeep Yadav 20 (12), West Indies 105/3 in 14.1 overs
- Aug 08, 2023 09:00 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: FOUR! More from Pooran!
Hardik Pandya at the receiving end now, good length ball around off for the second of the 14th, Pooran comes down the track and hammers it past mid-off.
- Aug 08, 2023 08:57 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: West Indies 93/2 in 13 overs
Pooran has raced to 14 off 8, King on 37 off 36. Pooran is in some form at the moment and how India would be desperate to dismiss him as early as possible.
- Aug 08, 2023 08:55 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: FOUR! Off the next ball!
Pooran toying with him now, stays in the crease and does a switch hit on slog sweeps Kuldeep's full wide ball over what was originally cover.
- Aug 08, 2023 08:54 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: SIX! Pooran sends Kuldeep to the stands!
Dances down the track and makes the fullish third ball ball almost a half volley and sends it over the bowler's head.
- Aug 08, 2023 08:47 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: OUT! Kuldeep gets one
Loud appeal for LBW off the fifth ball of the 11th, given not out and the bowler Kuldeep wants a review. Pandya obliges with just a second to go in the timer. The batter looks to sweep, misses entirely and the ball raps him on the pads. Ball tracking shows that it would have hit the stumps and the umpire has to reverse his decision.
Charles lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 12 (14), West Indies 75/2 in 10.5 overs
- Aug 08, 2023 08:41 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: Axar Patel bowls out, West Indies 73/1 in 10 overs
Well no one can complain about Axar not getting enough bowling chances in this match, he has bowled out in the first 10 overs of the innings. Finishes with figures of 1/24.
- Aug 08, 2023 08:39 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: SIX! West Indies 67/1 in 9 overs
Seventh consecutive over of spin, Chahal bowling his third and goes full on middle and off for the last ball. Johnson Charles gets low and sends it over square leg.
- Aug 08, 2023 08:32 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: OUT! Axar gets the breakthrough!
That is the first wicket of the series for Axar. He had been hit over cover by Mayers off the previous ball but this time, he goes slow and full on middle. Mayers tries a slog sweep, sklies it and Arshdeep takes the catch at deep backward square leg.
Mayers c Arshdeep Singh b Axar 25 (20), West Indies 55/1 in 7.4 overs
- Aug 08, 2023 08:30 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: West Indies 50/0 in 7 overs
Kuldeep bowls the first over after the powerplay and the first ball is hit for four by Mayers. Then King hits the fourth for a six and a single off the last takes the opening stand to 50.
- Aug 08, 2023 08:29 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: West Indies 38/0 after 6 overs
Cautious but solid from the West Indies. Hardik Pandya filled the powerplay with spin and so West Indies will be happy with how they have done thus far.
- Aug 08, 2023 08:28 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: FOUR!
Now Chahal gets smacked off the first ball of his second over by Brandon King. He is bowling the last over of the powerplay.
- Aug 08, 2023 08:18 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: SIX! Mayers off Chahal's first ball!
Chahal brought in for the fourth over, starts by bowling full on middle and Mayers gets down on one knee and slog sweeps him over deep square leg.
- Aug 08, 2023 08:13 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: West Indies 9/0 in 2 overs
Arshdeep Singh bowled the second over and now Axar Patel comes in for the third. A cautious start from the West Indies thus far.
- Aug 08, 2023 08:07 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: The players come back
Right, let's try this once again. Hardik Pandya to bowl the first over, Brandon King facing up with Kyle Mayers at the other end. Here we go!
- Aug 08, 2023 08:05 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: Some firsts on the line
If India lose this, then technically this will be their first series defeat to the West Indies since 2016. However, the West Indies have never beaten India in a series in which more than one match has been played. So this will pretty much be a first series win for them against India. Moreover, this would also mark the first time India have lost three matches on the bounce in any T20I series.
- Aug 08, 2023 08:01 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: The players are out… and then they go back in!
The batters and the fielders all walk out and only then does everyone realise that the 30-yard circle has not been drawn! A nice comedy of errors there, everyone except the umpires walk back off the ground.
- Aug 08, 2023 07:47 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: West Indies XI
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
- Aug 08, 2023 07:44 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: India XI
Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
- Aug 08, 2023 07:37 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: Rovman Powell's words
“We'll bat first. Looks a little slow wicket. Holder in the last game picked up a niggle to his knee. He misses out, Chase comes in. Guys are excited, we are on the doorstep on history. They have such quality players, have to keep them on their toes. If you become predictable, they will destroy you.”
- Aug 08, 2023 07:37 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: Hardik Pandya's thoughts
“Don't mind chasing. Obviously would've preferred to bat looking at the surface. Might get slower. It is what it is. Pooran has been batting very well. Would like to keep things simple to him, rather than trying a lot of things. Two changes, Yashasvi makes his debut, Kuldeep comes in for Bishnoi. Ishan misses out.”
- Aug 08, 2023 07:34 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: TOSS ALERT!
Rovman Powell has won the toss and the West Indies will bat first
- Aug 08, 2023 07:32 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: The pitch and conditions
Darren Ganga says it is a “little bit cloudy". “It's the same pitch as the second T20I. 66 meters on one side, 67 on the other, and 77 down the ground. Pitch looks good. It's a bit drier than the second T20I. No green blades of grass. It's still very hard. Spin will play a little more leading role in wicket-taking”
- Aug 08, 2023 07:24 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: Jaiswal to debut!
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been handed his maiden T20I cap. He will be making his debut today. Who makes way? We'll find out soon.
- Aug 08, 2023 07:10 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: Tilak Varma impresses
The one batter who has done well for India in this series is the new guy, Tilak Varma. He has been a mainstay in the Mumbai Indians middle order for the past two years and an India call-up was long time coming. He has grabbed the opportunity with both hands thus far, scoring 39 and 51 in the two T20Is.
- Aug 08, 2023 07:05 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: Samson's place in doubt?
Samson impressed in one of the two games he got in the ODI series but is yet to come to the party in the T20Is. In fact, he has failed to impress throughout his T20I career thus far - Samson has just 320 runs in 19 matches at a strike rate of 131.14 and average of 18.82. There is a chance that India could bring in Jaiswal in his place and make changes in the top order to slot him in.
- Aug 08, 2023 06:34 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: Nicholas Pooran's purple patch
Nicholas Pooran has been the destroyer-in-chief for the West Indies thus far in the series. He gave them a much needed boost in the powerplay in both games and in the second T20I, he just carried on the same vein. It is Pooran's innings that was a major, major reason for West Indies chasing down 153. He has scored 108 runs in these two matches at a strike rate of 145.94.
- Aug 08, 2023 06:10 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: Spots in SKY
Suryakumar Yadav's T20I career numbers are mind boggling and the opposite can be said for his stats in ODIs. It is in the latter that India have required him to perform this year but SKY's form has been blown assunder with every ODI failure this year. While he showed that he still has got the goods in the shortest format in the IPL this year, he is yet to truly impress in the international version of the format. SKY's last 50-plus score in T20Is came on January 7 this year. That was an unbeaten 51-ball 112, which just shows how lethal he can be on his day. Since then, his scores have read 47, 26*, 23, 21 and 1.
- Aug 08, 2023 06:07 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: The expected conditions
This match is being played in Guyana, as was the previous one, and so spin-friendly conditions are expected once again. The forecast for the week is for rain in Guyana and this could be another key factor in the game.
- Aug 08, 2023 05:50 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: Pandya's thoughts after the 2nd T20I
“That was not a pleasing batting performance by us. The wickets were falling, and the track was on the slower side. We were not good enough to get to 160+. Batters need to take more responsibility. It is what it is. The current combination that we have means we have to play with seven batters. Bowlers win your games. We have to figure out how we get batting strength from No. 8, 9, 10."
- Aug 08, 2023 05:29 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: Pooran gets a rap on the knuckles
Pooran has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct during India's innings. Pooran flouted Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match. The incident had happened in the fourth over after India captain Hardik Pandya opted to bat first. Pooran had criticised the umpire for having to use up a player review option for a decision that he felt was clearly not out.
- Aug 08, 2023 05:20 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: A case for Yashasvi Jaiswal?
Jaiswal was quite sensational in the Test series but he was not picked in the ODIs, with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan opening for them. They have continued with the same combination but it hasn't worked for them at all in this series. The opening stand got just 5 runs in 2.2 overs in the first match and 16 runs in 2.5 overs in the second. Ishan Kishan may have been impressive in the ODI and Test series but it has been a while since he played an innings of note in the T20Is. India have another wicketkeeper-batter in the form fo Sanju Samson in the XI so, is there a case for giving Jaiswal a nod in place of Kishan?
- Aug 08, 2023 04:58 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score: India's batting and bowling dichotomy
India's bowlers have been quite exceptional in this series and have kept them in the game in both the T20Is that have been played thus far. Their batting performance, though, has been on the other end of the spectrum. India laboured to 145 for the loss of nine wickets in the first match and in the second, they managed to score just 155, which are rarely scores that would win you matches even on a slow wicket against a team like West Indies who are known for their big-hitting. Now, the hosts seem to be consciously trying to improve their running between the wickets as well and so the Indian batters have to put this game beyond their reach so as to stand a chance at saving this series today.
- Aug 08, 2023 04:38 PM IST
IND vs WI Live score: India full squad
Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan
- Aug 08, 2023 04:32 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I live: West Indies full squad
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase
- Aug 08, 2023 04:11 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome!
Well, well, well, when all those comments were being made from multiple quarters of blooding youngsters against a weak West Indies and this series not being one through which we can judge players' form considering how weak the opposition is, who'da thunk that India would stand on the cusp of a series defeat twice in the tour and be blocked and rained into a draw during a Test match. Cricket-wise, this series has not really been the Carribean vacation that the Indians would've envisaged. In this rubber, they have been beaten to submission by Nicholas Pooran and while India made a heartening fightback towards the end of the second T20I, Hardik Pandya's puzzling decision to not give his most succesfull bowler his final over played a big part in them going 2-0 down. All that means that after facing the prospect of losing an ODI series to the West Indies for the first time since 2006, they now stare at the danger of losing a T20I series for the first time since 2016.