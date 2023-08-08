India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: SKY, Tilak lead India to 7-wicket win

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav was back to his belligerent best as India stayed alive in the series with a seven-wicket win over the West Indies in the third T20I here on Tuesday. West Indies skipper Rovman Powell's whirlwind 40 not out off 19 balls pushed the hosts to 159 for five after Kuldeep Yadav (3/28) stemmed the flow of runs in the middle overs. Debutant Yashavi Jaiswal (1) and Shubman Gill (6) got out cheaply in run chase before Suryakumar came up with a special 83 off 44 balls to help India gun down the target in 17.5 overs. Tilak Varma (49 not out off 37) was happy to play second fiddle to his senior Mumbai Indians teammate in their 87-run stand. Tilak missed his second straight fifty in his debut series as skipper Hardik Pandya (20 not out off 15) hit the winning six. West Indies lead the five-match series 2-1 with the next game to played in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday.

