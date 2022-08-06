India vs West Indies 4th T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led team aim to seal series in Florida
- India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will aim to wrap up the series against West Indies in Florida. Follow Live Score and updates of the 4th T20I match between India and West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida.
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match Updates: After a small visa issue, from both the teams, cricket is back in Florida, once again to host a T20I match between India and West Indies. India will be heading into the match, the fourth game of the five-match series, with the aim to seal the contest. But more than victory, Rohit Sharma and the team management will be keen on resolving some of their issues pertaining to the squad for the T20 World Cup. Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin will once again look to make the most of the opportunity to seal their place as back-ups in the World Cup side. For West Indies, they will be aiming to script a comeback in Florida, level the series and force a decider on Sunday.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 06, 2022 06:53 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the fourth T20I match of the five-game series between India and West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida. Stay tuned for more updates!
India vs West Indies 4th T20 Live Score: Rohit-led team aim to seal series
- India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will aim to wrap up the series against West Indies in Florida. Follow Live Score and updates of the 4th T20I match between India and West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida.
Shikhar Dhawan passes verdict on Virat Kohli taking rest from WI, Zimbabwe tour
- With Kohli continuing to opt for rest with the T20 World Cup just two months away, experts have expressed their concern. And amid the criticisms, veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan has given his verdict on the same.
'Telling you as ex-chief selector. He's a strong contender. What I like…'
- Ahead of the team selection, every cricket expert and former cricketers placed their opinion on their perfect 15 for the World Cup and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, India's former captain and ex-chief selector has backed 27-year-old India star as “strong contender” for the tournament.
'Virat Kohli walks into India XI. But time has come for selectors to decide...'
- While Kohli faces a wretched run with the willow, Deepak Hooda has made the most of the limited opportunities, having scored a T20 century as well.
'Can't start with KL Rahul in Asia Cup. Have kept him on standby because...'
- Rahul was left out of India's squad for the Zimbabwe ODIs after aggravating his hamstring injury.
Ex-Pakistan captain draws big similarity between Virat Kohli and Hasan Ali
- Virat Kohli is currently rested from the Indian team, and the former Pakistan captain made a bold claim about Kohli's current situation as he compared the India star to Hasan Ali.
India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 4th T20I
‘Wish I had done that a little earlier…’: Karthik reveals adding new dimension
- Karthik made his debut for India way back in 2004 but has had a stop-start journey at the highest level.
'Look after your cricket, don't tell us what to do. We can do better than you'
- Sunil Gavaskar advised England and Australia to 'look after their interest' and told them not to 'interfere' with the proceedings in Indian cricket.
India Predicted XI vs West Indies 4th T20I: Harshal to replace out-of-form pacer
McGrath gives verdict on Rohit's form, names 2 young India pacers he is proud of
- Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath shared his views on Rohit Sharma's form and mentioned two India fast bowlers whose development has really impressed him.
'He was being played unnecessarily. It was unfair to him': Hafeez attacks PCB
- Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez rallied behind the player as he lashed out at PCB and the team management for not handing him properly.
'We were going out for food. And Razzaq drove so fast we got lost in Bridgetown'
- Shahid Afridi recalls a hilarious incident involving Abdul Razzaq from 2010.
'It's T20 cricket...': Sridhar wants BCCI to take 'legendary' India star to WC
- Before BCCI reveal their team for the World Cup, former fielding coach R Sridhar has urged India to take a ‘legendary’ cricketer in their team for the big tournament.
‘Who are Ashwin’s competitors?': Manjrekar picks India's spinners for T20 WC
- Manjrekar said Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are Ashwin's main competitors as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is certainty in India's XI for T20 World Cup.