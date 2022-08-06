Home / Cricket / India vs West Indies 4th T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led team aim to seal series in Florida
Live

India vs West Indies 4th T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led team aim to seal series in Florida

  • India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will aim to wrap up the series against West Indies in Florida. Follow Live Score and updates of the 4th T20I match between India and West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida. 
IND vs WI Live Score 4th T20I
IND vs WI Live Score 4th T20I
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 06:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match Updates: After a small visa issue, from both the teams, cricket is back in Florida, once again to host a T20I match between India and West Indies. India will be heading into the match, the fourth game of the five-match series, with the aim to seal the contest. But more than victory, Rohit Sharma and the team management will be keen on resolving some of their issues pertaining to the squad for the T20 World Cup. Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin will once again look to make the most of the opportunity to seal their place as back-ups in the World Cup side. For West Indies, they will be aiming to script a comeback in Florida, level the series and force a decider on Sunday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 06, 2022 06:53 PM IST

    Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the fourth T20I match of the five-game series between India and West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida. Stay tuned for more updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs west indies indian cricket team west indies cricket + 1 more

India vs West Indies 4th T20 Live Score: Rohit-led team aim to seal series

cricket
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 06:53 PM IST
  • India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will aim to wrap up the series against West Indies in Florida. Follow Live Score and updates of the 4th T20I match between India and West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida. 
IND vs WI Live Score 4th T20I
IND vs WI Live Score 4th T20I
ByHT Sports Desk

Shikhar Dhawan passes verdict on Virat Kohli taking rest from WI, Zimbabwe tour

cricket
Published on Aug 06, 2022 04:52 PM IST
  • With Kohli continuing to opt for rest with the T20 World Cup just two months away, experts have expressed their concern. And amid the criticisms, veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan has given his verdict on the same.
Virat Kohli; Shikhar Dhawan
Virat Kohli; Shikhar Dhawan
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Telling you as ex-chief selector. He's a strong contender. What I like…'

cricket
Published on Aug 06, 2022 01:48 PM IST
  • Ahead of the team selection, every cricket expert and former cricketers placed their opinion on their perfect 15 for the World Cup and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, India's former captain and ex-chief selector has backed 27-year-old India star as “strong contender” for the tournament.
File image of Kris Srikkanth. (PTI)
File image of Kris Srikkanth. (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Virat Kohli walks into India XI. But time has come for selectors to decide...'

cricket
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:30 PM IST
  • While Kohli faces a wretched run with the willow, Deepak Hooda has made the most of the limited opportunities, having scored a T20 century as well.
Former India captain Virat Kohli(Getty Images)
Former India captain Virat Kohli(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

'Can't start with KL Rahul in Asia Cup. Have kept him on standby because...'

cricket
Published on Aug 06, 2022 10:34 AM IST
  • Rahul was left out of India's squad for the Zimbabwe ODIs after aggravating his hamstring injury.
KL Rahul(Getty Images)
KL Rahul(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Ex-Pakistan captain draws big similarity between Virat Kohli and Hasan Ali

cricket
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 11:30 AM IST
  • Virat Kohli is currently rested from the Indian team, and the former Pakistan captain made a bold claim about Kohli's current situation as he compared the India star to Hasan Ali.
Hasan Ali; Virat Kohli(File)
Hasan Ali; Virat Kohli(File)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 4th T20I

cricket
Published on Aug 06, 2022 09:45 AM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Streaming: Find out live broadcast and streaming details of IND vs WI at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.
India are leading 2-1 against West Indies in the five match T20I cricket series.(AP)
India are leading 2-1 against West Indies in the five match T20I cricket series.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘Wish I had done that a little earlier…’: Karthik reveals adding new dimension

cricket
Published on Aug 06, 2022 09:19 AM IST
  • Karthik made his debut for India way back in 2004 but has had a stop-start journey at the highest level.
India's Dinesh Karthik(Action Images via Reuters)
India's Dinesh Karthik(Action Images via Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

'Look after your cricket, don't tell us what to do. We can do better than you'

cricket
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 09:24 AM IST
  • Sunil Gavaskar advised England and Australia to 'look after their interest' and told them not to 'interfere' with the proceedings in Indian cricket.
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar(PTI )
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar(PTI )
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India Predicted XI vs West Indies 4th T20I: Harshal to replace out-of-form pacer

cricket
Published on Aug 06, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Rohit Sharma sustained a back spasm injury while batting in the third T20I match and left the field retired hurt.
India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I at St Kitts.(AP)
India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I at St Kitts.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

McGrath gives verdict on Rohit's form, names 2 young India pacers he is proud of

cricket
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 07:06 AM IST
  • Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath shared his views on Rohit Sharma's form and mentioned two India fast bowlers whose development has really impressed him.
Glenn McGrath shares what he thinks of Rohit Sharma's recent form.&nbsp;(Getty)
Glenn McGrath shares what he thinks of Rohit Sharma's recent form. (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

'He was being played unnecessarily. It was unfair to him': Hafeez attacks PCB

cricket
Published on Aug 05, 2022 09:30 PM IST
  • Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez rallied behind the player as he lashed out at PCB and the team management for not handing him properly.  
Pakistan players in action(AP)
Pakistan players in action(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'We were going out for food. And Razzaq drove so fast we got lost in Bridgetown'

cricket
Published on Aug 05, 2022 06:57 PM IST
  • Shahid Afridi recalls a hilarious incident involving Abdul Razzaq from 2010.
Abdul Razzaq (L) with Shahid Afridi(Twitter)
Abdul Razzaq (L) with Shahid Afridi(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'It's T20 cricket...': Sridhar wants BCCI to take 'legendary' India star to WC

cricket
Published on Aug 05, 2022 06:51 PM IST
  • Before BCCI reveal their team for the World Cup, former fielding coach R Sridhar has urged India to take a ‘legendary’ cricketer in their team for the big tournament.
R Sridhar; Indian cricket team
R Sridhar; Indian cricket team
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘Who are Ashwin’s competitors?': Manjrekar picks India's spinners for T20 WC 

cricket
Published on Aug 05, 2022 06:27 PM IST
  • Manjrekar said Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are Ashwin's main competitors as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is certainty in India's XI for T20 World Cup.
Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates(AFP)
Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out