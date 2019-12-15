India vs West Indies Live Updates 1st ODI in Chennai: Openers Rohit, Rahul off to a steady start

cricket

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 13:42 IST

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live: India will take on West Indies in the first ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, after pulling off a thrilling T20I series win over the visitors. India had to make two changes to the original squad, bringing in Mayank Agarwal for Shikhar Dhawan and seamer Shardul Thakur for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But Kohli would hope that the changes will not hurt his side. Meanwhile, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard will be hoping to pull off a fightback.

13:41 hrs: KL Rahul finds his touch early as he cuts the ball hard for the first boundary of the innings off Jason Holder. India are off to a steady start in the innings.

13:35 hrs: Sheldon Cottrell gets off to a good start as he bowls as maiden over to Rohit Sharma. The right-hander was content with leaving the ball outside off-stump as Cottrell held his line really well.

13:30 hrs: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are opening the innings for India while Sheldon Cottrell will bowl the first over for West Indies. We are now underway here at the MA Chidambaran Stadium in Chennai.

13:25 hrs: The players are now making their way out on the field and we are about to get underway with the respective national anthems of the two teams.

13:21 hrs: India openers will be eying a flying start in this titanic clash. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul blew away the opposition in 20-over game the other day and they will be hopeful of similar level of performance in this 50-over match.

13:15 hrs: West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

13:10 hrs: Shivam Dube makes ODI debut. India playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

13:05 hrs: India captain Virat Kohli is happy to bat first. Here is what he has to say. “Very happy to bat first. It looks like a dry track and we would have wanted to bat anyway. A decent total on the board would put us in a strong position. In 50 overs, it’s not easy to hit throughout the game, strike rotation is important and that’s where our bowling attack becomes lethal. West Indies are a dangerous side and we can’t take them lightly. It is good for us to bat first and it is better suited to our game. The guys who are not playing are Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Chahal and Shardul Thakur.”

13:10 hrs: West Indies win toss, elects to field. Here is what Kieron Pollard has to say: “We will field first. This pitch is bit of an unknown so we will see how it behaves. We are looking forward to this challenge. We have done a lot of talking how we want to play international cricket. We want to be competitive.”

12:50 hrs: Pitch Report - There’s not a blade of green grass here. Even the first ball might turn. Over the years, this pitch has slowed down. It’s hard. There’ll be more turn for the wrist spinners. 250-270 should be the average score here. - Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar

12:40 hrs: Weather Update - It is bright and sunny in Chepauk at the moment. There seems to be no signs of clouds anywhere. Positive news for the fans.

12:30 hrs: Welcome to the live updates from the first ODI encounter between India and West Indies. The hosts are clear favourites once again after a thrilling T20I series win, with a scintillating 67-run victory over the visitors in the decider. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be key for India when the two teams square off in Chennai.