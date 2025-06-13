Indian players wear black armbands, mark a minute of silence in homage to victims of plane crash, ahead of warm-up match

The Indian cricket team players observed a minute's silence to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash ahead of the four-day intra-squad warm-up game between India and India A. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) with 230 passengers and 12 crew members crashed into the complex of a medical college moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Out of 242 people on board, only one survived the crash, while 241 lost their lives. The Indian players wear black armbands to pay tribute to the Air India plane crash victims.(X/@BCCI Image)

Team India, currently in England for a five-match Test series, participated in the only simulation game before the opening match at Headingly on June 20.

The BCCI posted a couple of photos on X showing players observing silence and wearing black armour to pay homage to the victims of a plane crash.

"The players and members of support staff involved in the intra-squad game in Beckenham are wearing black armbands. A minute's silence was also observed today to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, as a mark of respect for the lives lost and solidarity with the affected families," the BCCI captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the intra-squad match will be extremely crucial for Team India, which has entered a transitional phase in red-ball cricket. The team management will examine players' performances closely to finalise the right team combination for the opening Test.

The 360 overs of match simulation across four days will provide the team management with a valuable opportunity for their bowlers to get significant mileage under their belts.

Gautam Gambhir returns home

Shubman Gill and Co. will take part in the warm-up match in the absence of head coach Gautam Gambhir, who returned to India on Friday, because of a family emergency.

According to PTI, Gambhir had to return home to be by his mother’s side after she was hospitalised in New Delhi due to health issues.

"Yes. He's gone back (to India) for a family emergency," said a BCCI source to PTI.

With Gambhir away, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate will oversee the team during the four-day intra-squad match between India and India A.

He will have assistance from other coaching staff - bowling coach Morne Morkel and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.