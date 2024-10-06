DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — India notched a cautious six-wicket win over its sub-continent archrival Pakistan for its first points at the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday. Indian women notch cautious 6-wicket win over archrival Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Pakistan was stifled by fast bowler Arundhati Reddy and off-spinner Shreyanka Patil to score a modest 105-8 on a slow wicket at the Dubai International Stadium with seasoned Nida Dar top-scoring with 28 off 34 balls.

India, which lost its first group A game against New Zealand by 58 runs, reached 108-4 in 18.5 overs as captain Harmanpreet Kaur made a calm 29 off 24 balls before retiring hurt late in the chase.

With only two needed for victory Kaur briefly lost her balance but regained her ground as wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali missed a stumping opportunity. Kaur clutched the back of her neck as she walked back to the dug out before Sajeevan Sajana reached the target with a boundary.

Despite the win, India is still fourth in the group with a poor net run-rate of -1.217 behind third place Pakistan, which beat Sri Lanka in its opening game and has a net run-rate of 0.555. New Zealand and Australia occupy the first two spots after winning their respective opening group games.

India had squeezed Pakistan to 7-71 in the 15th over despite Asha Sobhana dropping two easy catches off Muneeba Ali and captain Fatima Sana . Muneeba’s struggling knock of 26 balls finally ended when she got stumped off Patil’s wide ball.

Sana smashed two boundaries but was brilliantly snapped by wicketkeeper Richa Gosh, who plucked a one-handed catch over her head behind the wicket to give some consolation to leg-spinner Sobhana for her early lapse in the field.

Dar held the innings together in the death overs with a 28-run partnership with Syeda Aroob Shah, who scored 14, before Reddy had Dar clean bowled in the final over.

India’s batting powerhouse was over-cautious against Pakistan’s spin heavy bowling attack in their run-chase. Shafali Verma, who top-scored with 32 off 35 balls, successfully overturned a leg before wicket decision against her through television referral early in her knock but India's top-order batters struck only five boundaries in their entire run-chase.

Sana picked up two late wickets off successive balls when Jemimah Rodrigues and Gosh both were caught behind. Sana came close to have Deepti Sharma lbw in her final over but the onfield decision was overturned by the third umpire when TV replays suggested the batter had got a thick inside edge.

In the second game of the day, Scotland won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in a group B game with both teams looking for their first win in the tournament after losing their opening games of the tournament.

