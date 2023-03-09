Home / Cricket / Injured Beth Mooney to miss rest of Women's Premier League; Gujarat Giants bring Laura Wolwaardt as replacement

Injured Beth Mooney to miss rest of Women's Premier League; Gujarat Giants bring Laura Wolwaardt as replacement

cricket
Published on Mar 09, 2023 11:13 AM IST

The 29-year-old faced an injury in Giants' opener against Mumbai Indians, and then missed the next two matches for the side before eventually being ruled out of the season.

Mumbai, Mar 04 (ANI): Gujarat Giants Captain Beth Mooney is retired hurt during the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Mumbai Indians, at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Women's Premier League (WPL) Twi)
Mumbai, Mar 04 (ANI): Gujarat Giants Captain Beth Mooney is retired hurt during the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Mumbai Indians, at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Women's Premier League (WPL) Twi)
ByHT Sports Desk

Australia opener Beth Mooney will miss the remainder of the Women's Premier League due to a calf injury that will require up to six weeks to heal. Mooney, the captain of the Gujarat Giants, suffered the injury in the opening match of the Twenty20 tournament in India last weekend as she retired hurt.

The 29-year-old missed the next two matches and will now travel home for rehabilitation, with South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt replacing her in the Gujarat squad.

Wolvaardt, who was in Pakistan to take part in the Women's League exhibition matches, has been released by her team Super Women.

"I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season ... but unfortunately injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season," Mooney said in a statement released by Gujarat Giants.

"I will be keeping a close eye on the team's performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day," she said about Gujarat, who are fourth in the five-team league after one win and two losses.

Woolwardt, her replacement for the 2023 season, was the top scorer for the South African women’s team in the T20 World Cup, with three half-centuries from six matches. Her contribution played a major role in helping the South Africans reach the final of the tournament, where they lost to the world champions Australia.

Speaking on the occasion, Wolvaardt said, “I am so excited to be joining the Gujarat Giants. It is an incredible opportunity and I’m very grateful to be able to play in the WPL. I look forward to meeting up with the team and cannot wait to get going."

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
beth mooney women's premier league wpl + 1 more
beth mooney women's premier league wpl
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out