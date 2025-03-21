'Insensitive, terrible. Crossed the line': LSG hammered for asking David Miller to rate knockout 'heartbreaks' on camera

The Lucknow Super Giants made a significant addition to their squad last year when they secured the services of David Miller for INR 7.5 crore, after Gujarat Titans opted not to match the bid for the star South African batter. With Miller joining the LSG squad earlier this week, the franchise has been gearing up for the new season, set to begin on March 24 against Delhi Capitals. South Africa's David Miller during Champions Trophy 2025(AFP)

However, a recent promotional video featuring Miller has unexpectedly landed LSG in hot water, drawing widespread backlash from fans.

In the now-viral clip, Miller engages in a conversation with social media influencer Shubham Gaur, where he is bizarrely asked to rank his most heartbreaking knockout defeats. The question itself left many fans stunned, as it appeared insensitive given Miller’s history of agonizing losses in high-stakes matches.

Miller did answer the queries, ultimately placing South Africa’s defeat to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup final as his most painful moment. While the video may have been intended as lighthearted content, it backfired spectacularly, with many fans calling it distasteful and unnecessary.

Social media erupted with criticism, with users slamming LSG for putting their star player in an uncomfortable spot merely for engagement. Many argued that the franchise should have been more mindful of Miller’s emotions, especially considering the fresh wounds of South Africa’s Champions Trophy heartbreak, too.

LSG begin campaign next week

There was a major personnel change at the IPL in the auction last year, with Rishabh Pant joining the Super Giants for a record INR 27 crore. KL Rahul, who led LSG in their first three seasons, joined Delhi Capitals – Pant's former franchise – in the auction.

Rahul, however, will play purely as a batter, with Axar Patel being named the captain at DC.

LSG's mentor, Zaheer Khan, expressed confidence in Pant's ability to guide the team forward in a press conference ahead of the season.

"We have a very good captain who has been appointed this year to take the team forward. There is a lot of hope from him," he noted.