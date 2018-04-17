IPL 2018: Australia opener Aaron Finch sets unusual record

Australian cricketer Aaron Finch is going through a lean patch in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Finch, who is representing Kings XI Punjab this season, has been dismissed for a first-ball duck twice in succession.

His poor form aside, Finch has set a new record in the IPL. By taking the field for Kings XI Punjab this season, he has become the first player to represent seven different teams in IPL. Prior to his ongoing stint with the Punjab-based side, the 31-year-old has played for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions.

“It’s a little bit embarrassing to be honest,” Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“Two of the teams that I played for – one was Rajasthan that I came in as a replacement player and only played the last game of the tournament. The other was Pune (and) the year after I captained, they folded. I suppose you could almost take two of them out,” he said while talking to the the Australian website.

“It’s still seven – it’s a lot isn’t it,” he added.

Finch, who is seen as a prime contender to lead the Australian cricket team in limited-overs format following the suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner as result of their involvement in the ball tampering scandal, missed Kings XI’s opening match because of his marriage. And though he has struggled with the bat since landing in India , he is happy with the atmosphere at his new franchise.

“At the start of the tournament, everyone is always really excited to start off and get up and running.

“It’s a great bunch of guys, led by ‘Hodgey’ as the coach and (Ravi) Ashwin who’s the captain, who’s played so much Test cricket,” Finch said.

Kings XI Punjab on Sunday defeated Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling match by 4 runs. They next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali on Thursday.