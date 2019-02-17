IPL 2019: 3 records which Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni could create this season

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back at the helm of affairs for defending champions Chennai Super Kings. He was in irrepressible form last year, and both CSK and Indian cricket team fans would hope for a repeat this season too.

He has been in decent form this year and with a man of the series performance in Australia earlier this year, he has signalled his intent. Here, we take a look at three records which could be broken by the seasoned campaigner this year.

200 sixes in IPL

MS Dhoni is on 186 sixes as of now and has the opportunity to become the first Indian player to smack 200 sixes in this competition. While Chris Gayle leads this list with 292 sixes, Dhoni is closely followed by Rohit Sharma with 184 sixes and Suresh Raina with 185 sixes as far as the Indian players are concerned. It will be a race between the three Indian players this season which should make it an interesting watch.

Most dismissals as wicket keeper

Dubbed as the ‘fastest hands in the east’, MS Dhoni is by far the best wicket-keeper in recent times and his prowess against the spinners is a thing of beauty.

As far as the IPL is concerned, Dhoni has 116 dismissals to his name which is just behind Kolkata Knight Rider’s skipper Dinesh Karthik (124 dismissals in 152 innings). This will be a battle between the two skippers this season, both the sides have a plethora of spinners, which will make this tussle quite interesting.

100 wins as skipper

Captain MS Dhoni is synonymous with Chennai Super Kings and currently, he sits on 94 wins out of 159 matches. With a winning percentage of 59.49%, he holds the record for the highest win percentage for those who have captained for a minimum of 30 matches in IPL.

He now needs only 6 more wins to complete 100 wins as a skipper and in the process, he will become the first captain to achieve this feat.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 17:12 IST