e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report

Indian Premier League: According to the report, Nair went in to self isolation for more than two weeks and will undergo three more tests before boarding a chartered flight to the UAE on August 20.

cricket Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:02 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair.
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair. (PTI)
         

Karun Nair, the only Indian batsman apart from Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Test cricket, has recovered from Covid-19 after having tested positive for the coronavirus some time back. Nair tested negative for Covid-19 on August 8, according to a report on ESPNCricinfo.

The report further stated that the batsman, who plies his trade with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will travel with the KXIP team to the UAE for the upcoming season from next month.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for Covid-19

According to the report Nair went in to self isolation for more than two weeks and will undergo three more tests before boarding a chartered flight to the UAE on August 20. The middle order batsman is the second person associated with an IPL team to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Rajasthan Royals had on Wednesday revealed that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik had tested positive for Covid-19.

Nair, who has in the past represented teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils, has been part of the KXIP set for the past two seasons. He has scored more than 300 runs for the franchise over these two seasons.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In