IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:02 IST

Karun Nair, the only Indian batsman apart from Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Test cricket, has recovered from Covid-19 after having tested positive for the coronavirus some time back. Nair tested negative for Covid-19 on August 8, according to a report on ESPNCricinfo.

The report further stated that the batsman, who plies his trade with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will travel with the KXIP team to the UAE for the upcoming season from next month.

According to the report Nair went in to self isolation for more than two weeks and will undergo three more tests before boarding a chartered flight to the UAE on August 20. The middle order batsman is the second person associated with an IPL team to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Rajasthan Royals had on Wednesday revealed that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik had tested positive for Covid-19.

Nair, who has in the past represented teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils, has been part of the KXIP set for the past two seasons. He has scored more than 300 runs for the franchise over these two seasons.