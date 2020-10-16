IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV and Online

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 11:57 IST

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Live Streaming: When it comes to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, no one team has enjoyed a bigger dominance than the one Rohit Sharma’s team has over the two-time IPL winners. In overall head-to-head matches, MI have beaten KKR 20 times, the most recent coming earlier in this edition when they won by 49 runs. Meanwhile, KKR have beaten MI only six times in the entire 13-year history of the IPL.

Here’s all you need to know about MI vs KKR IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (October 16).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between MI vs KKR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between MI vs KKR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/