MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Change of guard in KKR spices up unequal rivalry against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Kolkata Knight Riders will square off with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tonight in Abu Dhabi. It’s going to be KKR’s first game this season after the change in leadership. Kolkata Knight Riders have a horrific track record against MI. Out of 26 games so far, they have managed to win just six, including this year’s season opener. Going forward, KKR would like to give it back with Eoin Morgan as their new captain. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be back after a short break. They have been impeccable in the tournament and will look forward to notching up the top spot.

Follow the MI vs KKR IPL 2020 match Live Updates here:

16:50 hrs IST Morgan becomes KKR skipper “Dinesh Karthik has informed the KKR management that with a view to focusing on his batting and contributing more to the team’s cause, he wished to handover the captaincy to Eoin Morgan,” KKR said in a statement.





16:43 hrs IST MI vs KKR: Head to head stats Total Matches: 26 KKR win: 6 MI Win: 20





16:38 hrs IST MI vs KKR: A look at the squads Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik(wk), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth



