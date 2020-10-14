e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘The wait is over,’ Chris Gayle set to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020: ‘The wait is over,’ Chris Gayle set to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle, who is yet to play a game this year, was hit by a stomach bug due to which he had to spend a few days in the hospital. But the ‘Universe Boss’ is back and his return couldn’t come at a better time for a struggling KXIP.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 12:50 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Chris Gayle is back training for Kings XI Punjab.
IPL 2020: Chris Gayle is back training for Kings XI Punjab.(KXIP/Twitter)
         

Kings XI Punjab are set to receive a massive boost ahead of their next match in the IPL 2020, and that goes by the name of Chris Gayle, who has dropped a big hint that he will play his team’s next match, against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Gayle, who is yet to play a game this year, was hit by a stomach bug due to which he had to spend a few days in the hospital. But the ‘Universe Boss’ is back and his return couldn’t come at a better time for a struggling KXIP.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“To all the fans out there, the wait is over. The Universe Boss is back. I know you all have been waiting for such a long time, the wait is over unless something dramatic happens to the Universe Boss again, which I hope not,” Gayle said in the video uploaded on KXIP’s Twitter handle.

Also Read | ‘Never happened to me in the history of my career,’ Glenn Maxwell opens up on his inconsistent run in Indian Premier League

Gayle was set to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad but couldn’t due to a stomach infection, KXIP head coach Anil Kumble had said last week. But now that the big-hitting West Indies opener is back in the reckoning, KXIP, who are at the bottom of the points-table, have hope. 

With just one win from seven matches, one more defeat can eliminate KXIP from the tournament, but stranger things have happened in the IPL, and Gayle is confident that the team can win all the remaining seven matches and give themselves a shot at the playoffs.

Also Read | Chris Gayle recovers from stomach infection

“You know it is still possible. I know we are at the bottom of the table but it is still possible. Seven games to go and we believe we can win all seven, it is still possible. I urge each and every one of the guys to still have the self-belief, like I said the only way we can go is up, it is only up from here. So gonna do it and we can do it,” Gayle explained.

Gayle is likely to replace the out-of-form Glenn Maxwell in the line-up. With the Australia all-rounder scoring just 58 runs from seven matches, he is likely to set out, paving the way for Gayle’s return. “He (Gayle) is fine now and it is likely that he will be playing the game against RCB (on Thursday),” a team source told PTI.

