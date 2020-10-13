e-paper
IPL 2020: Chris Gayle recovers from stomach infection, chances of playing against RCB bright

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle recovers from stomach infection, chances of playing against RCB bright

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle’s return promises to be crucial for Kings XI Punjab, who with just two wins, are right at the bottom of the Indian Premier League points-table

Oct 13, 2020
IPL 2020: Chris Gayle is fit to play the next game against RCB.
IPL 2020: Chris Gayle is fit to play the next game against RCB.(KXIP/Twitter)
         

In what promises to be wonderful news for Kings XI Punjab and its fans, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has recovered from the stomach infection and remains a likely starter in the team’s Playing XI for their encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Thursday. Kings XI Punjab’s made Gayle’s recovery official on Twitter.

“Guess who’s back?” the franchise tweeted along with an article suggesting Gayle had started training with the team. 

Gayle’s return promises to be crucial for KXIP, who with just two wins, are right at the bottom of the points-table. Another loss could very well end their IPL 2020 campaign.

The last time KXIP and RCB faced each other, KL Rahul pummelled a century to dish out a 97-run thrashing on Virat Kohli’s team. But ever since, the tables have turned drastically with KXIP losing five games on the trot, whereas RCB have stitched wins to be placed third on the points-table with the same number of points as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. All eyes will be on Gayle, the ‘Universe Boss’ to unleash his Gayle-storm in the UAE if KXIP are to save their campaign.

Gayle was KXIP’s second highest-run getter last year behind Rahul, with 490 runs from 13 matches. The year before, his first with KXIP, Gayle hit 368 runs with a century and three fifties. Provided he comes in, the man he is likely to replace is Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who’s failed miserably with the bat, scoring 58 runs in seven matches.

