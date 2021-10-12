IPL 2021: 'At first, I disagreed with him' - Avesh Khan reveals how Rishabh Pant planned MS Dhoni's dismissal twice

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Avesh Khan left everyone impressed in the Indian Premier League 2021 with his wicket-taking abilities. The right-arm fast bowler is the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far and is highly likely to retain his spot by the time tournament ends.

The 24-year-old has picked 23 wickets in 15 games this season at an average of 18.60 with only Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel ahead of him with 32 scalps in as many games.

But for the DC seamer, his best moments came when he dismissed Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni, twice in the tournament. In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, Avesh revealed how DC captain Rishabh Pant planned Dhoni's dismissal twice.

On being asked about how he got Dhoni's wicket the first time around for a duck in the Indian leg, Avesh Khan said: “When Mahi bhai walked in, Rishabh told me to bring in the mid-on and mid-off. He said if he [Dhoni] hits you over them, that is fine, but don't pitch fuller, bowl your length.”

“At first I disagreed with him and asked him not to bring in five fielders and leave only four inside [the 30-yard circle], but he insisted. So I did that and the second ball, he [Dhoni] attempted to hit over when he saw both fielders [mid-on and mid-off] inside the circle. He had not played for a while, and Rishabh took advantage of that and we got the wicket,” he added

On being asked about how he dismissed the CSK skipper in the UAE, Avesh again revealed Pant's tactics behind the wicket.

“Once again I had a chat with Rishabh. Basically, he said to pitch a hard length and let him [Dhoni] hit from there because it is tough to do that. And that is what I did and he edged,” he said.

DC will play KKR in the second Qualifier on Wednesday, with the winner of the match set to face CSK in the final.

