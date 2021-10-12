'Will continue to give everything': Virat Kohli gives emotional speech at RCB dressing room - VIDEO

Virat Kohli's reign as the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain came to an end on Monday evening, as his team bowed out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League after a tough four-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator.

Kohli, who had announced his decision to quit RCB captaincy at the start of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, said that despite not being able to win the title, his side had one of the most "enjoyable" campaigns. He also appreciated the way his team conducted themselves on the field, calling it very special.

"If you ask me honestly, the 2016 season was very special for us but I think, this season has been the most enjoyable after that. Just being part of this group and the way we conducted ourselves, the way we handled success and failure, is something that is very special," Kohli told his teammates in the dressing room after the match on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, as seen in a video uploaded on RCB's official Youtube channel.

Kohli, who helped RCB finish second in 2016, also reflected on the loss against KKR but drew positivity from the outcome. "We might all be disappointed today but no one looks broken. We are very proud of the way we played, which I think is something we have always tried to create in this franchise, and I have been grateful to get the opportunity to captain this team for nine years," he added.

Speaking about his commitment to the RCB, the ex-captain added: "I'll continue to give everything for this franchise, still be a leader around the group, but not the one making all the decisions. I am very sure that the new people who will come will take this franchise to the next level. I want to thank all of you for making this campaign very memorable and I feel we have created friendships and camaraderie which will last for a long time."

Kohli led RCB in 140 matches, out of which the team won 66, lost 70, while the remaining four didn't deliver any results.

