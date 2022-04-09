'He reminds of Kohli at his prime': Shastri hails Gujarat Titans star as 'one of the best young players in the world'

Rahul Tewatia's heroic act in the final two deliveries of the match helped Gujarat Titans script a memorable six-wicket win in Mumbai against Punjab Kings on Friday as they maintained their unbeaten run in IPL 2022. Tewatia, with his twin strikes, both sixes, both over deep mid-wicket fence and both against Odean Smith, earned immense accolades, yet the man that played a bigger role in the chase of 190 got lost, scoring an elegant 96 was overshadowed. But former India head coach Ravi Shastri remembered and he left the highest praise for the young India batter, comparing him to the likes of Virat Kohli.

Lacing 11 boundaries and a solitary six, Gill scored 96 off 59 balls against Punjab, which also comprised just 11 dot balls, to give the Titans a promising start to the run chase. He did miss out on a well-deserved ton, which would have been his first in IPL and would have made him the fifth-youngest batter to the three-figure mark in the tournament's history.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Shastri hailed Gill's knock and reckoned that crowd would love to watch the in-form youngster play.

“He batted beautifully again, really really beautifully. The way he timed the ball, some of the shots he played on the backfoot, the placement, the power and the ability to hit in front of square makes him a standout player. He is one of the best young players in the world. People would love to pay money to watch him bat when in full flow” he said.

The legendary cricketer also feels that Gujarat would want Gill to remain in form as it would increase their chances of making the playoffs in what is their maiden IPL season.

“He has hit some form. His last two innings, he is striking it beautifully. And when you have an opener in form, who gets runs on a consistent basis your team will move up the table and be in a create position to make the playoffs. From Gujarat's point of view, they would be hoping that Shubman just carries on,” he added.

Shastri then compared Gill to former India captain Kohli for his style of play.

“Very few dot balls, he rotates the strike beautifully so he is a very busy player and has the ability to put the bad ball away. He reminds of Virat Kohli at his prime - along the ground with power and making it look easy."

Gill, who was dismissed for a duck in his first IPL 2022 game, roared back to form to score 180 runs in his next two innings. Still early, but will this be the year of Shubman Gill?

“Easy,” reckoned Shastri when asked if the youngster would have a 600-700-run season. “As an opener if he strikes it the way he is and the Mumbai tracks will actually suit him. He is a tall player, upright, shot great shots of the back foot, got great hands. He will be stupid to waste this form, he is in prime form.”