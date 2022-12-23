IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: 405 players including Stokes, Williamson, Green, and Curran are up for grabs in Kochi

IPL Auction Live: Who will sign Ben Stokes? Where is Sam Curran heading next? Can Kane Williamson find a new home? The fates of some of the biggest names in world cricket will be decided at a luxury hotel in Ernakulam as Kochi is set to host the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023 on Friday. Before IPL franchisees battle for T20 supremacy in domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza in 2023, the 10 teams are tasked to bolster their squad by signing their picks from a limited pool of cricketers in the mini-auction. While seasoned campaigner Mayank Agarwal will go under the hammer in the first set, Australia's Cameron Green is heavily tipped to trigger a bidding war at the mini-auction. Former England skipper Joe Root and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza have also thrown their hats into the ring for IPL 2023.

