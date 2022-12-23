IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: 405 players including Stokes, Williamson, Green, and Curran are up for grabs in Kochi
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: From Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson to Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal, and Cameron Green, some of the biggest names in world cricket are among 405 players who are set to go under the hammer at the mini-auction on Friday for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
IPL Auction Live: Who will sign Ben Stokes? Where is Sam Curran heading next? Can Kane Williamson find a new home? The fates of some of the biggest names in world cricket will be decided at a luxury hotel in Ernakulam as Kochi is set to host the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023 on Friday. Before IPL franchisees battle for T20 supremacy in domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza in 2023, the 10 teams are tasked to bolster their squad by signing their picks from a limited pool of cricketers in the mini-auction. While seasoned campaigner Mayank Agarwal will go under the hammer in the first set, Australia's Cameron Green is heavily tipped to trigger a bidding war at the mini-auction. Former England skipper Joe Root and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza have also thrown their hats into the ring for IPL 2023.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 23, 2022 11:37 AM IST
IPL Auction 2023 Live updates :Who will be the next Chris Morris?
In the 2021 edition of the IPL auction, former South African all-rounder Chris Morris emerged as the most expensive player. The former Rajasthan Royals (RR) star was roped in by the 2008 champions for a whopping sum of INR 16.25 crore. England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was named the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, is heading to the IPL 2023 mini-auction with a base price of INR 2 crore. Can Curran break auction records in Kochi?
Dec 23, 2022 11:31 AM IST
IPL Auction Live: What you need to know about IPL 2023 auction
The 2023 edition of the IPL auction for the forthcoming season in the cash-rich league is taking place in Kochi on Friday from 2.30 PM IST. The player pool for the IPL mini-auction is reduced to 405 and a total of 87 slots will get filled ahead of the new season. Thirty overseas players are up for grabs in the Kochi auction.
Dec 23, 2022 11:22 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
An intense bidding is expected in Kochi as all 10 teams of the cash-rich league are set to furnish their finals squads for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Kane Williamson, and Mayank Agarwal are up for grabs in the IPL mini-auction.