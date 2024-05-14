IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Live Score: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in last man standing bout for playoffs

IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: It's a straight shoot-out between the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants. Only one team will survive in the race to playoffs after today's match. What's worse? Even a big win by either DC or LSG won't guarantee them a place in the top four but a loss would surely bring an end to their tournament. ...Read More

A big win against LSG today will take DC to 14 points. They have a decent net run rate, which will keep them alive but they need a series of unlikely results to go their way to make it into the top four. It's a long shot but DC must focus on what they have in control. Their last league game is an opportunity to end the disappointing season on a positive note at home. The positive for them is the return of captain Rishabh Pant, who was suspended from the last match due to an over-rate offence.

LSG, on the other hand, have a better chance of reaching the playoffs but their recent heavy defeats have negatively impacted their net run rate and overall prospects. They must win in Delhi and then in Mumbai to reach 16 points. Additionally, they need Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad to not reach 16 points as both teams have much better net run rates. Unlike DC, LSG have practically no chance of qualifying with 14 points thanks to their poor net run rate.

LSG faces a twofold challenge in Delhi. They are the second-slowest batting side this season, scoring at 8.35 runs per over, so their batsmen will need to step up at the venue with the highest run rate (11.06) this season. LSG's bowlers have also taken the fewest wickets in the league - 57 in 12 innings, which is less than six per game on average - and they will need to improve to contain Jake Fraser-McGurk and company.

The spotlight will firmly be on captain KL Rahul. There were a lot of talk about his future at the franchise after LSG owner Sanji Goenka was spotted giving a mouthful to the keeper-batter following their disappointing loss to SRH.