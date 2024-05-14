IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Live Score: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in last man standing bout for playoffs
Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals take on KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in a virtual knockout
IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: It's a straight shoot-out between the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants. Only one team will survive in the race to playoffs after today's match. What's worse? Even a big win by either DC or LSG won't guarantee them a place in the top four but a loss would surely bring an end to their tournament. ...Read More
A big win against LSG today will take DC to 14 points. They have a decent net run rate, which will keep them alive but they need a series of unlikely results to go their way to make it into the top four. It's a long shot but DC must focus on what they have in control. Their last league game is an opportunity to end the disappointing season on a positive note at home. The positive for them is the return of captain Rishabh Pant, who was suspended from the last match due to an over-rate offence.
LSG, on the other hand, have a better chance of reaching the playoffs but their recent heavy defeats have negatively impacted their net run rate and overall prospects. They must win in Delhi and then in Mumbai to reach 16 points. Additionally, they need Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad to not reach 16 points as both teams have much better net run rates. Unlike DC, LSG have practically no chance of qualifying with 14 points thanks to their poor net run rate.
LSG faces a twofold challenge in Delhi. They are the second-slowest batting side this season, scoring at 8.35 runs per over, so their batsmen will need to step up at the venue with the highest run rate (11.06) this season. LSG's bowlers have also taken the fewest wickets in the league - 57 in 12 innings, which is less than six per game on average - and they will need to improve to contain Jake Fraser-McGurk and company.
The spotlight will firmly be on captain KL Rahul. There were a lot of talk about his future at the franchise after LSG owner Sanji Goenka was spotted giving a mouthful to the keeper-batter following their disappointing loss to SRH.
DC captain Pant will be back in action tonight, as he missed out his side's previous game vs RCB due to a slow over-rate suspension.
We can expect plenty of runs in Delhi today, and the first innings average in this venue has been 242 this season. Bowling first has been the trend here.
This is DC's final league game and LSG's penultimate. Both sides don't just need a win, but also need other results to go their way, if they want to qualify for the playoffs! It is going to be a thriller today folks!
LSG squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph
DC squad: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, Gulbadin Naib, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
We have virtual knockout at our hands today. It's DC vs LSG at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. The winner will stay alive in the race to playoffs while the other team will go home, licking their wounds.