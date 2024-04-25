IPL 2024 Points Table after DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals leapfrog Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians to go 6th after thriller

Rishabh Pant smashed a commanding unbeaten half-century (88*) as Delhi Capitals registered a thrilling victory over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Leading from the front, Pant orchestrated a blistering partnership of 113 runs with Axar Patel, propelling DC to a formidable total of 224 for 4 in a crucial must-win encounter. Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav (R) celebrates with captain Rishabh Pant after taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans(AFP)

Pant produced a mature and explosive innings of 88 not out off just 43 balls, including five boundaries and eight towering sixes. His performance served as a timely reminder to the national selectors ahead of India's highly anticipated T20 World Cup squad announcement, too.

Partnering with Pant, Axar Patel also played a crucial role, contributing a brisk 66 off 43 balls after being promoted to the number three position. The duo's aggressive batting approach set the tone for Delhi's commanding total, placing immense pressure on the Gujarat Titans' bowling attack.

In response, Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudarshan and David Miller put up a valiant fight with impressive half-centuries but fell short despite a late surge from Rashid Khan. Sudarshan's explosive 65 off 29 balls and Miller's quickfire 55 off 23 provided hope for Gujarat, but the mounting required run rate proved to be their downfall.

Despite Rashid Khan's heroic cameo in the final overs, Gujarat Titans ultimately fell short by a narrow margin of four runs, with Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar holding his nerve in the tense final over.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Following a crucial win in the encounter, Delhi Capitals climbed to sixth place in the table with four wins in five matches. They leapfrogged the Titans, who also have eight points but a lower net run rate.

IPL 2024 updated points table(IPL)

With the win, the Capitals kept their playoff chances alive as they next face a struggling Mumbai Indians side, who is currently 8th with three wins so far.

On Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the latter will make a desperate attempt to end their losing run, which has extended to six matches.