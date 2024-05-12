IPL 2024 Points Table after KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders secure playoff berth, remain 1st; Mumbai Indians stay 9th

In a rain-hit encounter on Saturday night, the Kolkata Knight Riders secured their spot in the IPL playoffs with an impressive 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians. Spin maestros Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were the architects of Mumbai's downfall after a promising start, as KKR defended a total of 157/7 in a rain-curtailed 16-overs-a-side contest. Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders' players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match against Mumbai Indians(PTI)

Venkatesh Iyer's explosive 42 off 21 balls provided the impetus for KKR's innings after a delayed start due to rain. However, a disciplined bowling effort from Mumbai restricted KKR to a modest total, with Piyush Chawla's 2/38 being instrumental in curbing their momentum.

In response, Mumbai got off to a flying start, with Ishan Kishan's aggressive 40 off 22 balls propelling them to 65/0 in just 6.4 overs. However, Narine's crafty bowling turned the tide in KKR's favour as he dismissed Kishan with a cleverly disguised delivery, triggering a collapse in Mumbai's batting lineup.

Chakravarthy and Andre Russell joined the party, picking up crucial wickets to leave Mumbai reeling at 139/8 by the end of their 16 overs. Mumbai batters, including Rohit Sharma and captain Hardik Pandya, struggled to find their rhythm as KKR's spin duo proved to be the difference-makers in the end.

Points table

IPL 2024 updated points table after KKR vs MI(IPL)

With this victory, KKR not only secured their place in the playoffs but also bolstered their position at the top of the 10-team standings with 18 points. This marks a significant turnaround for KKR, who failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. MI, meanwhile, reel at the ninth spot in the table as they endured a ninth loss in the season.

Looking ahead, KKR will aim to consolidate their position with a top-two finish as they prepare to face the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their remaining league matches. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, who have endured a disappointing campaign, will be eager to salvage some pride in their final match against the Lucknow Super Giants.