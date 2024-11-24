IPL Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction live online and on TV

The day is finally here. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is going to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25 at the Abady Al-Johar Arena. The likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, and Phil Salt, among others will be up for grabs at the auction. Punjab Kings have the highest purse of INR 110.5 crore while Rajasthan Royals have the minimum amount of money -- INR 41 crore. IPL mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (IPL)

A total of 577 players are in the fray as all ten IPL franchises attempt to fill their roasters, which can consist of maximum 25 players and a minimum of 18 players.

201 slots are available across the franchises after 46 players were retained on October 31, 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals do not have the option of right-to-match card as these two franchises retained a maximum of six players heading into the auction.

However, all the eight remaining franchises do have a RTM option available. Mumbai Indians can only use the RTM option for an uncapped player in the auction, as they have retained five capped players.

IPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IPL Mega Auction live on TV and online

When will the IPL 2025 Auction take place?

The IPL 2025 Auction will take place on Sunday and Monday, beginning 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2025 Auction take place?

The IPL 2025 auction will be held at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the IPL 2025 Auction?

You can watch the IPL 2025 Auction live on TV on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 Auction?

The IPL 2025 Auction will be streamed live on JioCinema.