PBKS' auction purse more than double of RR, MI, CSK, KKR, SRH: Which team has more money going into IPL auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction 2025 is going to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler and Mitchell Starc, among others, will be going under the hammer on November 24 and 25. The mega auction is going to shape the three-year future for all the ten IPL franchises. Heading into the auction, some of the teams have a significant advantage, considering the purse they have available. Punjab Kings have retained just Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh(IPL)

Prior to the auction, all the ten teams were asked to announce their retentions. Each franchise could have retained a maximum of 6 players, however, if they opted to choose these many players, then they would have had no right-to-match card available.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals retained the maximum of six players, and hence their auction purse has now been significantly reduced, heading into the auction.

Before the retention process, each franchise's auction purse was set at INR 120 crore for IPL 2025. The total salary cap for each franchise now consists of auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees.

Previously in 2024, the total salary cap (auction purse + incremental performance pay) was INR 110 crore and for the next three years, the sum is going to be INR 146 crore (2025), INR 151 crore (2026) and INR 157 crore (2027).

What is the auction purse for every franchise?

After the player retentions process, Punjab Kings have the maximum amount in their purse while Rajasthan Royals have the minimum purse available.

Here is the auction purse available for every franchise:

Punjab Kings -- INR 110.5 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru -- INR 83 crore

Delhi Capitals -- INR 73 crore

Gujarat Titans -- INR 69 crore

Lucknow Super Giants -- INR 69 crore

Chennai Super Kings -- INR 55 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders -- INR 51 crore

SunRisers Hyderabad -- INR 45 crore

Mumbai Indians -- INR 45 crore

Rajasthan Royals -- INR 41 crore

Who did the franchises retain ahead of auction?

Defending champions KKR retained the likes of Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine while five-time champions Mumbai Indians retained their all marquee players Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings retained their talisman MS Dhoni as an uncapped player for INR 2 crore.

The complete list of retained players is as follows:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh

SunRisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma

RCB: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma