IPL 2025 auction: Five wicketkeeper-batsmen set to spark bidding wars

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 22, 2024 12:46 PM IST

Franchises are expected to engage in fierce bidding at the IPL 2025 auction for these wicketkeepers, each bringing unique skills and experience to the table.

The IPL 2025 mega auction, set for November 24-25 will be abuzz when the names of these wicketkeeper-batsmen would be taken out of the pot. This year's IPL auction features marquee names such as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan.

KL Rahul (L) and Rishabh Pant during the IPL 2024(PTI)
Each of these players brings a unique combination of explosive batting, dependable wicketkeeping and vast experience in IPL, making them hot picks in a fiercely competitive bidding war amongst the franchises.

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, known for his fearless batting and leadership potential, is expected to be on the radar of many franchises including Delhi Capitals who may use the right-to-match option to buy him back. With consistent IPL performances, Pant has cemented his reputation as a game-changer. Having captained the Delhi Capitals in previous seasons, his leadership potential adds a premium to his already formidable skill set. Pant boasts a career IPL record of over 3284 runs at a strike rate of 148.93.

2. KL Rahul

KL Rahul is another player expected to ignite the auction. Known for his adaptability, Rahul can anchor innings or deliver aggressive starts. In the IPL over the years, he has amassed over 4,683 runs, at a strike rate of 134.61. Despite being released by Lucknow Super Giants, his consistency as a batter and captaincy credentials make him an attractive pick at the IPL 2025 auction.

3. Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler, a dominant force at the top of the order, has been a cornerstone for Rajasthan Royals in recent years. With over 3,000 IPL runs, including seven centuries, Buttler’s ability to dismantle bowling attacks is unmatched. Despite a dip in his IPL form over the last two years, his international performances, especially for England in T20Is, reaffirm his class. Franchises will bank on Buttler’s experience and match-winning potential.

4. Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has proved his worth in the IPL over the years across franchises like Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. With over 900 runs in the last three IPL seasons, and vast international experience, de Kock is an attractive top-order option at the IPL mega auction. De Kock’s ability to counter different bowling attacks in the powerplay, combined with his experience across IPL franchises, makes him an appealing choice for teams looking to bolster their batting.

5. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan, the aggressive wicketkeeper-batter, may have faced a form slump in the 2024 season but remains a potent force. Known for his fearless approach and adaptability, Kishan has accumulated 1,192 runs over the last three IPL seasons. His left-handed batting provides balance, making him an ideal fit for teams seeking firepower at the top or middle order​.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
