Rahul Dravid forced to stop IPL auction planning by Bumrah, Siraj; tracks India's comeback vs Australia in Perth

It is just Day 2 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but all we have seen so far is riveting cricket action. India and Australia are giving no inch to each other, and the series is living up to the hype. Rahul Dravid, former India captain and head coach, who is currently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to plan the IPL auction strategy for Rajasthan Royals, was not able to stop himself from taking stock of how things are unfolding at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Rahul Dravid takes stock of Perth Test between India and Australia ((Rajasthan Royals/BCCI/X))

In a video posted by the official handle of Rajasthan Royals, Dravid can be seen inquiring about how the first Test in Perth is unfolding.

The clip opens with a person celebrating the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne on Day 1.

When the person reads the score as 47/6, Dravid responds, "Yeah? Who's out?"

"Labuschagne," replies the other person. The current Rajasthan Royals coach Dravid then asks who was the bowler who got the right-handed batter out.

Rajasthan Royals shared the video, and the franchise captioned the post as, “Difficult to not keep up with scores when it’s Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.”

Speaking of Dravid, the 51-year-old is currently in Jeddah to plan the auction for Rajasthan Royals. The mega auction is going to be held on November 24 and 25.

Rajasthan Royals retained six players ahead of the auction – Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmeyer and Sandeep Sharma.

India stage stunning comeback on Day 1 of Perth Test

India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia at the Optus Stadium in the first Test in Perth. Josh Hazlewood returned with four wickets to bundle out the visitors for just 150.

However, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana staged a comeback for the ages on Day 1 as the trio took seven wickets between them, to leave Australia reeling at 67/7 at stumps on Day 1.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with four wickets, including the key scalp of Steve Smith. The Australian batter was dismissed for a golden duck just for the second time in his career.

The first golden duck of his career had come a decade back, off the bowling of Dale Steyn.