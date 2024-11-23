Mitchell Starc adds fuel to controversy over KL Rahul's debatable dismissal: 'It got overturned obviously...'

KL Rahul's controversial dismissal was the major talking point on Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India staged a stunning comeback to end the proceedings on top against Australia at the Optus Stadium, Perth. KL Rahul was deemed unlucky by several former cricketers after the on-field call was overturned by the third umpire, even when some felt that the official could have looked at more replays. However, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc feels that there was no controversy as it was just a "regulation wicket." Australia's paceman Mitchell Starc celebrates after dismissing KL Rahul. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) (AFP)

Rahul (26), who looked the best better among the Indian lot, was controversially given out after Australia took a review off the bowling of Mitchell Starc on the stroke of lunch on Day 1 of the first Test.

The on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough did not give it out, and it was then that Australia took the review. The third umpire Richard Illingworth overturned the decision after seeing a spike on snicko. However, the spike could have also come because of the bat hitting the pad at the same time.

Speaking about the controversial call during the post-day press conference, Mitchell Starc said, "It got overturned obviously, but I thought it was regulation, the sound it made, the timing of it, I thought it was just a regulation wicket."

'Not enough evidence'

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was commentating on Fox Cricket, opined that there was not enough evidence for the third umpire to overturn the decision.

"My initial reaction was, was there enough evidence there for the third umpire to overrule what was given. It was not out on the field of play. Did I see enough there for me to be convinced? I didn’t see enough, to be honest," Shastri said on Fox Cricket.

Former Australia batter Michael Hussey also said that the overturned verdict is a "controversial" one.

"That’s controversial – there was a spike on the Snicko, but was the spike coming from the ball hitting the bat, or was it the bat hitting his pad?” Hussey said on Fox.

“You can see the bat just clipping the pad, so you’ve just got to get the timing right…there’s got to be some doubt there in my mind," he added.

Speaking about Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India staged a stunning comeback after being bowled out for just 150.

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah led from the front, taking four wickets to reduce Australia 67/7 at stumps on Day 1. The hosts led by Pat Cummins are still trailing by 83 runs.