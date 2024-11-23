India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test: Fiery Bumrah eyes fifer, IND hoping for big lead on Day 2 against AUS

India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Score: Cricket fans could not have asked for a better start to the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 17 wickets falling on the first day of play and setting up what is certain to be an absolute classic of a low-scoring Test match between India and Australia. With Australia going into stumps at 67/7, they find themselves in a world of trouble despite wreaking havoc with the ball in the early part of day’s play at the Optus Stadium in Perth. They now have their backs against the wall, with Alex Carey looking to piece together crucial runs with the tail as they aim for a fightback on day two....Read More

Carey, who has been the in-form batter for Australia in Test cricket in recent months, holds the key to the contest heading into the second morning in Perth. If Jasprit Bumrah and the Indian team are able to get his wicket early in the day and without too much damage, a relatively big lead despite the low score will be on the cards for the visitors, unless the tail manages to wag for Australia.

Conversely, that is exactly what the hosts will want from Carey’s supporters in the shape of the tailenders left at their disposal. Carey is a fine batter with the tail, and his ability to stitch together runs will be crucial if Australia want to catch up to India’s total and put the pressure right back on India’s batters in the third innings. However, India will be in high spirits and have the momentum after a remarkable comeback despite the batting failure earlier in the day. With Bumrah looking in tremendous touch with the ball, and Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana also contributing with big wickets, India know they have a narrow edge, which they will be looking to hammer home.

With the potential of Carey and company looking to attack, India will also be aware of the potential of leaking quick runs to the Aussie tail, which would dull the edge with which they were playing late on day one. Keeping control of the scoring rate will be the focus if wickets prove tougher to come by on the day two pitch. Nevertheless, India’s focus heading into day two will be on the batting side. With the batting bailed out by the bowling performance, the lineup has a second chance to come good after a failure that has become too common for the likes of Virat Kohli. More will be expected of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will want to stave off the concerns about his ability in SENA conditions, as well as Devdutt Padikkal, who looked out of sorts against the new ball while batting at number three.

With there being plenty of spice in the pitch and the new ball acting up in both the innings, it will require a lot of concentration and patience from India’s top order to make good on this advantage that the bowling has provided. From an Australian perspective, the order of the day will be more of the same with ball, with the lines, lengths, and pace of the main seam trio as well as Mitchell Marsh causing plenty of chaos against India.

India’s first innings got off to a terrible start as Jaiswal was dismissed wafting loosely at a ball outside off stump and caught at gully, before Padikkal feathered through a thin edge to Carey behind the stumps. Virat Kohli fell to a short delivery from Hazlewood, with extra bounce climbing up on him and looping a simple catch through to the slips cordon.

Though KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant tried to reconstruct the innings, Rahul was given out by the third umpire in contentious circumstances, despite it seeming as if he had missed the ball and snicko had registered his bat hitting pad. India continued to lose wickets after that, as Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar fell early. Pant and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy counterpunched with some quick runs, with good shotmaking on display as they took the attack to Australia. However, Pant’s wicket against the run of play flipped the advantage back in Australia’s favour, who were able to plug away at the tail despite Reddy looking in strong touch.

With the ball, Bumrah’s opening burst saw him receive adulations from all corners of the cricket world, as he continued to establish his status as the best impact bowler in international cricket. Debutant Nathan McSweeney was the first to depart, before he accounted for Usman Khawaja and became only the second bowler to dismiss Steve Smith for a golden duck in Test cricket.

The dangerous Travis Head scored a few quick boundaries, but a peach of a delivery by Harshit Rana awarded the bowler his maiden Test wicket and put India in the driving seat. Mitchell Marsh was dismissed by Siraj, who also ended Marnus Labuschagne’s long and drawn-out spell at the crease with a couple of great deliveries. Bumrah removed Pat Cummins near the end of play, and Australia added some boundaries in the final couple of overs to go into stumps trailing by 83 runs.

Here are some important pointers related to Day 2 of the 1st Test:

- Australia will resume on 67/7, trailing by 83 runs.

- Jasprit Bumrah is one strike away from picking up a five-wicket haul.

- Alex Carey is the last recognised Australian batter.

- India were bowled out for 150 in their first innings.

- Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 4 wickets.