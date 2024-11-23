Mitchell Starc at the top, Yuvraj Singh highest among Indians: Top-10 most expensive buys ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

The IPL with all its glitz and glamour also serves as an opportunity for players to earn life-changing money, in particular as some of the biggest star names go under the hammer at the IPL auction and are battled for by all franchises to get their services. The 10 most expensive IPL auction players all-time.(IPL)

With the IPL 2025 auction on the horizon, with an inflated purse and some of the biggest names in cricket in the auction pool, there are some big numbers ready to be thrown around. Ahead of that, here are the ten most expensive players sold in the history of IPL auctions, including names such as Yuvraj Singh.

Top 10 most expensive players in IPL auctions

Mitchell Starc: 24.75 cr

The Australian left-handed seamer was made the highest earner in the history of the IPL in the IPL 2024 auction, as Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank for a star leader of their attack. It was a decision that paid off despite the gamble, as KKR ran away with the tournament and won the trophy that year.

Pat Cummins: 20.05 cr

The same year as Starc, Sunrisers Hyderabad shelled out 20.05 crore for the Australian captain, who took over captaincy duties for the franchise as well. It was yet again a great purchase despite the price, as Cummins’ leadership and flexibility helped the powerhouse team set the IPL alight and reach the IPL final.

Sam Curran: 18.5 crore

Englishman Sam Curran’s all-round talents saw Punjab Kings pay 18.5 crore to gain his services in 2023. Despite his talent and all-round ability, it wasn’t to be, as Curran was released as PBKS cleared house two years later.

Cameron Green: 17.5 crore

Mumbai Indians broke the bank to find an all-round replacement for Hardik Pandya in 2023 after a quiet year the last time out. Big Aussie Cam Green provided firepower with bat and an extra option with ball, performing well before being included in the trade deal which saw Pandya return to MI.

Ben Stokes: 16.25 crore

A third consecutive player from the IPL 2023 auction, Ben Stokes has received massive IPL contracts on multiple occasions in the IPL. He rejoined forces with MS Dhoni at CSK, but injury meant he couldn’t play a match. No damage for CSK as they went on to win the IPL despite losing a big chunk of their purse.

Chris Morris: 16.25 crore

Tall South African Chris Morris is an IPL cult hero for his memorable performances with Delhi and Bangalore, but there were some raised eyebrows as Rajasthan Royals paid a record-setting 16.25 crore for him, in order to replace Jofra Archer’s impact.

Yuvraj Singh: 16 crore

The man who held the record until Morris came along to break it, and the first Indian on this list. Delhi Daredevils shattered all expectations to get Yuvi for a gargantuan fee in 2015, but it was a failed tryst, as both player and team struggled.

Nicholas Pooran: 16 crore

One of the most destructive batters in world cricket, Nicholas Pooran received 16 crore from Lucknow Super Giants in 2023, and went on to prove his worth as he was retained for 21 crore two seasons later.

Ishan Kishan: 15.25 crore

The most expensive mega auction buy of IPL history so far, Ishan Kishan was brought back into the fold by Mumbai Indians in the 2022 season. Once again in the lists for a big auction, he stands to get another pay raise, whether with MI or elsewhere.

Glenn Maxwell: 14.25 crore

A maverick batter with a tendency to blow hot and cold at times in the IPL, Glenn Maxwell nonetheless received 14.25 crore from RCB in 2021 to help fill the middle order hole vacated by AB de Villiers. He was a key component as RCB faced a solid string of success in the seasons following this.