IPL 2019 Live, CSK vs RR: Archer strikes early, Rayudu departs, CSK under pressure

Live updates: Archer has bowled the perfect over, 5 dot balls, and then on the final ball gets rid of Ambati Rayudu, who nicks it to Jos Buttler. RR have started with the perfect couple of overs. (Full scorecard)

CSK vs RR: Live score and updates

20:05 hrs IST Good first over On the perfect line and length, good tight stuff by Dhawal Kulkarni and both CSK openers have negotiated this with caution. Jofra Archer will take up the new ball from the other end. This pitch seems to have good carry right now





19:58 hrs IST Crowd erupts Rajasthan Royals in their huddle, out march the CSK openers - Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson. This is some atmosphere, CSK in their home ground is some sight





19:38 hrs IST Playing XIs Chennai Super Kings XI: S Watson, A Rayudu, S Raina, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, D Bravo, R Jadeja, D Chahar, S Thakur, M Santner, I Tahir Rajasthan Royals XI: A Rahane, J Buttler, S Samson, S Smith, B Stokes, R Tripathi, K Gowtham, J Archer, J Unadkat, S Gopal, D Kulkarni





19:37 hrs IST Toss updates Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and Rajasthan will field first.





19:29 hrs IST Sayan - Sanju’s form a big worry Sanju Samson averages only 12.66 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL. This is his worst average against any team in T20s with minimum of 5 innings.





19:21 hrs IST Teams entering the ground The players have gotten off the bus and entered the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. #CSKvRR begins in a bit ⏰ #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/LHFLMPA9WM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2019





19:16 hrs IST Manish - What about the CSK openers? Well, for all the success so far this season, the CSK openers have not managed to put together a decisive partnership up front. Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson collectively have scored just 77 runs in 2 matches at a strike rate of just 92.77. This is where RR bowlers will hope break open the CSK batting order





19:08 hrs IST Sayan - It’s CSK so they will win again For MS Dhoni and CSK, it is all about turning up and coasting to a win. They have been superb, well-oiled unit and have all the bases covered. Skipper MS Dhoni has led the team in style and his leadership skills are the reason behind the three-time champions’ flying start. Dhoni believes in continuity and that is why it is likely that CSK won’t tinker around with their line-up much for this clash.



