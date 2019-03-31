IPL 2019 Live, CSK vs RR: Archer strikes early, Rayudu departs, CSK under pressure
IPL live score and updates: Catch all the live score and updates from the match between CSK and RR from Chennai.
20:13 hrs IST
Ambati Rayudu dismissed
20:05 hrs IST
Good first over
19:58 hrs IST
Crowd erupts
19:38 hrs IST
Playing XIs
19:37 hrs IST
Toss updates
19:29 hrs IST
Sayan - Sanju’s form a big worry
19:21 hrs IST
Teams entering the ground
19:16 hrs IST
Manish - What about the CSK openers?
19:08 hrs IST
Sayan - It’s CSK so they will win again
19:00 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
CSK vs RR: Live score and updates
Ambati Rayudu dismissed
Archer has bowled the perfect over, 5 dot balls, and then on the final ball gets rid of Ambati Rayudu, who nicks it to Jos Buttler. RR have started with the perfect couple of overs.
Good first over
On the perfect line and length, good tight stuff by Dhawal Kulkarni and both CSK openers have negotiated this with caution. Jofra Archer will take up the new ball from the other end. This pitch seems to have good carry right now
Crowd erupts
Rajasthan Royals in their huddle, out march the CSK openers - Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson. This is some atmosphere, CSK in their home ground is some sight
Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings XI: S Watson, A Rayudu, S Raina, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, D Bravo, R Jadeja, D Chahar, S Thakur, M Santner, I Tahir
Rajasthan Royals XI: A Rahane, J Buttler, S Samson, S Smith, B Stokes, R Tripathi, K Gowtham, J Archer, J Unadkat, S Gopal, D Kulkarni
Toss updates
Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and Rajasthan will field first.
Sayan - Sanju’s form a big worry
Sanju Samson averages only 12.66 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL. This is his worst average against any team in T20s with minimum of 5 innings.
Teams entering the ground
The players have gotten off the bus and entered the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. #CSKvRR begins in a bit ⏰ #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/LHFLMPA9WM— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2019
Manish - What about the CSK openers?
Well, for all the success so far this season, the CSK openers have not managed to put together a decisive partnership up front. Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson collectively have scored just 77 runs in 2 matches at a strike rate of just 92.77. This is where RR bowlers will hope break open the CSK batting order
Sayan - It’s CSK so they will win again
For MS Dhoni and CSK, it is all about turning up and coasting to a win. They have been superb, well-oiled unit and have all the bases covered.
Skipper MS Dhoni has led the team in style and his leadership skills are the reason behind the three-time champions’ flying start. Dhoni believes in continuity and that is why it is likely that CSK won’t tinker around with their line-up much for this clash.
Hello and welcome
Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their fine form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Match 12 of the season. CSK have been the team of the tournament so far and have registered two wins in as many games.
The side seems to have all the bases covered and against Rajasthan Royals, they will be the favourites. For RR, they need to sort out their playing combinations and believe they have the arsenal to win the game.
Before the start of the match, we will preview this contest for you where I (Manish Pathak- cricket correspondent) and Sayan Ghosh (cricket correspondent) will put forward our respective cases for two teams playing today. I will present the case for RR while my colleague will put forward his stat based counters as to why he things CSK will keep marching along.