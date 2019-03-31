Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

IPL 2019 Live, CSK vs RR: Archer strikes early, Rayudu departs, CSK under pressure

IPL live score and updates: Catch all the live score and updates from the match between CSK and RR from Chennai.

By HT Correspondent | Mar 31, 2019 20:15 IST
highlights

CSK vs RR: Live score and updates

20:13 hrs IST

Ambati Rayudu dismissed

Archer has bowled the perfect over, 5 dot balls, and then on the final ball gets rid of Ambati Rayudu, who nicks it to Jos Buttler. RR have started with the perfect couple of overs.

20:05 hrs IST

Good first over

On the perfect line and length, good tight stuff by Dhawal Kulkarni and both CSK openers have negotiated this with caution. Jofra Archer will take up the new ball from the other end. This pitch seems to have good carry right now

19:58 hrs IST

Crowd erupts

Rajasthan Royals in their huddle, out march the CSK openers - Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson. This is some atmosphere, CSK in their home ground is some sight

19:38 hrs IST

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings XI: S Watson, A Rayudu, S Raina, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, D Bravo, R Jadeja, D Chahar, S Thakur, M Santner, I Tahir

Rajasthan Royals XI: A Rahane, J Buttler, S Samson, S Smith, B Stokes, R Tripathi, K Gowtham, J Archer, J Unadkat, S Gopal, D Kulkarni

19:37 hrs IST

Toss updates

Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and Rajasthan will field first.

19:29 hrs IST

Sayan - Sanju’s form a big worry

Sanju Samson averages only 12.66 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL. This is his worst average against any team in T20s with minimum of 5 innings.

19:21 hrs IST

Teams entering the ground

19:16 hrs IST

Manish - What about the CSK openers?

Well, for all the success so far this season, the CSK openers have not managed to put together a decisive partnership up front. Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson collectively have scored just 77 runs in 2 matches at a strike rate of just 92.77. This is where RR bowlers will hope break open the CSK batting order

19:08 hrs IST

Sayan - It’s CSK so they will win again

For MS Dhoni and CSK, it is all about turning up and coasting to a win. They have been superb, well-oiled unit and have all the bases covered.

Skipper MS Dhoni has led the team in style and his leadership skills are the reason behind the three-time champions’ flying start. Dhoni believes in continuity and that is why it is likely that CSK won’t tinker around with their line-up much for this clash.

19:00 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their fine form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Match 12 of the season. CSK have been the team of the tournament so far and have registered two wins in as many games.

The side seems to have all the bases covered and against Rajasthan Royals, they will be the favourites. For RR, they need to sort out their playing combinations and believe they have the arsenal to win the game.

Before the start of the match, we will preview this contest for you where I (Manish Pathak- cricket correspondent) and Sayan Ghosh (cricket correspondent) will put forward our respective cases for two teams playing today. I will present the case for RR while my colleague will put forward his stat based counters as to why he things CSK will keep marching along.