IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

Shikhar Dhawan found form with a 63-ball 97 and powered Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here Friday, leaving two legends at the visiting dugout beaming.

Chasing 179, Colin Ingram launched one down the ground to finish the game in style and deny Dhawan what would have been his maiden hundred in this format.

Coach Ricky Ponting was the first to stand up and applaud the big six from Ingram, and advisor Sourav Ganguly had a smile on his face.

Two days ahead of the Indian team selection for the World Cup, Dhawan, who survived a review on 11, decorated his knock with 11 boundaries and two sixes, as Delhi registered only their second IPL win at the Eden Gardens.

Delhi climbed to fourth spot with eight points from seven matches, while this was KKR’s second straight defeat after losing to Chennai Super Kings in their last match. They now have eight points from seven games.

Here is a look at the points table. Remember the top 4 teams qualify for the play-offs.

David Warner continues to dominate the batting charts while Kagiso Rabada is currently wearing the purple cap.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 13:06 IST