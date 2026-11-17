IPL 2027 Retention LIVE: MS Dhoni retires, named Chennai Super Kings' new mentor
IPL 2027 Retention LIVE: CSK have officially announced that their legendary former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take charge as the team's mentor ahead of IPL 2027.
IPL 2027 Retention LIVE: The retention deadline is finally here, and all ten teams need to submit their list of final retained and released players by 6 PM on November 17. All eyes will be on what the teams decide to do with Australian players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, and more. Australia have a jam-packed schedule next year, with Test series against India and England, as well as a potential World Test Championship (WTC). Hence, most players are likely to sit out the upcoming T20 tournament. Ahead of the IPL retention deadline, Sunrisers Hyderabad also traded Harshal Patel to the Gujarat Titans for INR 4 crore. ...Read More
The MS Dhoni conundrum is also there ahead of the deadline. The CSK talisman did not play a single game in the 2026 season. The franchise has already roped in Zaheer Khan as the head coach, so it would be interesting to see what strategy he comes up with.
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- 17 Nov 2026, 03:31:35 PM IST
Shami traded to RR
Mohd Shami and M. Siddharth traded to Rajasthan Royals, Sam Curran traded to Lucknow Super Giants
Experienced right-arm pacer Mohd Shami will represent the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season after being traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After being acquired for INR 10 crore by LSG, Shami will now move to RR for a revised fee of INR 8 Crore.
Shami will further strengthen RR’s bowling attack with his tremendous skillset and striking ability. The right arm-pacer has 145 wickets from 132 IPL matches so far.
Left-arm spinner M Siddharth, known for his accuracy and control, will also move to RR from LSG for his existing fee of INR 75 lakh.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Sam Curran has been traded to LSG from RR for his existing fee of INR 2.4 crore. He has claimed 59 wickets and scored 997 runs in his IPL career so far. Known for his variations and ability to deliver in pressure situations, Curran adds valuable depth and versatility to the squad.
- 17 Nov 2026, 03:14:22 PM IST
CSK owner Rupa Gurunath pays tribute to Dhoni!
CSK owner Rupa Gurunath also paid tribute to MS Dhoni, describing him as a once-in-a-lifetime player who laid the foundation for the franchise from its inception. She highlighted his contribution both on and off the field, praising his leadership, humility and connection with the fans.
“A player like MS Dhoni comes along once in a lifetime. We are fortunate, and deeply grateful, that he has been with CSK since its inception and has laid the foundation for everything this team is.”
“MS Dhoni is much more than a legend of Chennai Super Kings. What he has given to us, both on and off the field, is immeasurable. His leadership, humility, commitment and the way he has connected with millions of fans is truly special. Over the years, he has built a legacy and has given us memories that we will cherish for a lifetime.”
“MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK," Gurunath said.
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- 17 Nov 2026, 03:08:40 PM IST
MSD finishes as CSK's 2nd highest run-scorer
Apart from leading CSK to five IPL titles as captain, MS Dhoni's contribution to the franchise goes well beyond his leadership. He is the Super Kings' second-highest run-scorer with 5,314 runs and their most-capped player, having made 272 appearances for the franchise.
- 17 Nov 2026, 03:06:20 PM IST
Viswanathan on Dhoni's retirement from IPL!
With MS Dhoni bringing the curtain down on his career as an IPL player, Chennai Super Kings managing director KS Viswanathan reflected on the legendary cricketer's lasting connection with the franchise and the city. He said Dhoni's legacy goes beyond the trophies he won, pointing to the way he embraced Chennai and became one of its own.
“What MS Dhoni achieved as a cricketer is etched in the memory of every fan. But what made Dhoni truly special is how completely he became a part of Chennai. He embraced the city, and the city embraced him as one of its own.”
"When we look back, the trophies will be remembered but so will be the way we won them. That is his real legacy.”
“While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players. The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come," Viswanathan said in the release.
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- 17 Nov 2026, 03:02:14 PM IST
N Srinivasan on Dhoni's new role!
Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan has underlined MS Dhoni's importance to the franchise, insisting that there would be no CSK without the legendary former captain. Reflecting on their nearly two-decade association, Srinivasan spoke about the trust that has defined their relationship and recalled how he insisted on bringing Dhoni to the franchise in 2008, calling it the best decision he ever made.
"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between. Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible.”
"In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is.”
"Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home," N Srinivasan said in the media release.
- 17 Nov 2026, 02:53:20 PM IST
MS Dhoni takes up new role at CSK!
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🦁💛 A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever 💛 Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home. Read more : https://t.co/YKsoHYE51A #WhistlePodu— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026
Chennai Super Kings have officially announced that their legendary former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take charge as the team's mentor ahead of IPL 2027. The franchise confirmed the development, stating that Dhoni will continue to be part of the Super Kings' journey in a new role after years of leading them to success. Having been at the heart of CSK since the beginning, Dhoni remains closely associated with the franchise, having guided them to multiple IPL titles and built a legacy that has made him synonymous with the yellow jersey.
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- 17 Nov 2026, 02:44:59 PM IST
First trade deal of IPL 2027
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have pulled off a major player swap ahead of IPL 2027, with Rishabh Pant returning to his former franchise and Kuldeep Yadav heading to Lucknow. Pant, who joined LSG for a record ₹27 crore ahead of the 2025 season, will return to Delhi at a revised fee of ₹15 crore. Kuldeep, meanwhile, will join LSG at his existing fee of ₹13.50 crore.
- 17 Nov 2026, 02:22:23 PM IST
IPL 2027 retentions: The big decisions begin!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2027 retention deadline! All 10 franchises are set to reveal their retained and released players today. Who stays, who leaves, and which big names face the axe? Stay with us as we bring you every major development.
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