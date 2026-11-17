IPL 2027 Retention LIVE: The retention deadline is finally here, and all ten teams need to submit their list of final retained and released players by 6 PM on November 17. All eyes will be on what the teams decide to do with Australian players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, and more. Australia have a jam-packed schedule next year, with Test series against India and England, as well as a potential World Test Championship (WTC). Hence, most players are likely to sit out the upcoming T20 tournament. Ahead of the IPL retention deadline, Sunrisers Hyderabad also traded Harshal Patel to the Gujarat Titans for INR 4 crore. ...Read More

The MS Dhoni conundrum is also there ahead of the deadline. The CSK talisman did not play a single game in the 2026 season. The franchise has already roped in Zaheer Khan as the head coach, so it would be interesting to see what strategy he comes up with.