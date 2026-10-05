Mumbai: In an interesting development, Cricket Hong Kong, China announced an Indian team comprising IPL stars Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana, T Natarajan, Rahul Tewatia and Shashank Singh to compete in the Hong Kong Sixes competition to be played from October 30 to November 1.

Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB during IPL 2026. (BCCI)

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This is a departure from BCCI’s stated position for current players not to participate in any white-ball competition that would potentially rival IPL. Although some would argue that BCCI only bars its players from competing in T20 competitions, the commercial nature of Hong Kong Sixes is clearly underlined. Sony will be broadcasting the tournament in India.

“We are very grateful to the Indian cricket authorities for their support in helping us put together arguably one of the strongest sides that has represented India in the history of the Sixes. This will surely prove to be a quantum leap forward in terms of viewership and further validation for this iconic tournament,” Anurag Bhatnagar, Director of Marketing and Commercial, Cricket Hong Kong, China said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Over the years, BCCI has steadfastly refused to grant NOCs to players (not restricted to those contracted) from competing in short white-ball formats - not restricted to T20 - like the England Cricket Board’s (ECB) Hundred as well as T10 events. Those wishing to become global freelancers have had to announce their retirement from international cricket as well as IPL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the years, BCCI has steadfastly refused to grant NOCs to players (not restricted to those contracted) from competing in short white-ball formats - not restricted to T20 - like the England Cricket Board’s (ECB) Hundred as well as T10 events. Those wishing to become global freelancers have had to announce their retirement from international cricket as well as IPL. {{/usCountry}}

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The Hong Kong Sixes began as a popular exhibition tournament in the 1990s with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Glenn McGrath and others making appearances. The six-a-side, 6-overs-per-side tournament also featured MS Dhoni in 2004. Once IPL took shape and grew to become a commercial behemoth, active Indian players exited the scene. In most recent editions, Dinesh Karthik (2025) and Robin Uthappa (2024) led Team India’s squad of retired players.

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This year, four out of six Indian players - Bhuvneshwar, Krunal, Rana and Natarajan - have been internationals and come from a spread of five IPL franchises. Rana and Natarajan play for Delhi Capitals, co-owned by JSW, also commercial partners in the Sixes.

In the tournament promotions, the Indian squad is introduced as one with formidable IPL firepower. The announcement has also led to some raised eyebrows within the IPL ecosystem.

“To gain access to active India players, what if more competitions tweaked format structures and came up with 8 overs, 12 overs cricket?” one IPL franchise official asked.

BCCI has been reached out for a comment on whether NOCs were sought and granted.