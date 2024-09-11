Ireland Women vs England Women Live Score: 3rd ODI of England Women tour of Ireland, 2024 to start at 03:15 PM

Explore
    Rain Stoppage
    ENG-W
    Yet to bat
    IRE-W
    Yet to bat
    ENG-W elected to bat
    Live

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 11, 2024 2:22 PM IST
    Ireland Women vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI of England Women tour of Ireland, 2024
    Ireland Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of England Women tour of Ireland, 2024. Match will start on 11 Sep 2024 at 03:15 PM
    Venue : Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast

    Ireland Women squad -
    Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Una Raymond-Hoey, Alice Tector, Arlene Kelly, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire
    England Women squad -
    Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont, Bryony Smith, Freya Kemp, Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Bess Heath, Seren Smale, Georgia Davis, Hannah Baker, Issy Wong, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 11, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    Ireland Women vs England Women Match Details
    3rd ODI of England Women tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland Women and England Women to be held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast at 03:15 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes