Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini of India celebrate winning as they run past Josh Hazlewood (L) of Australia on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane.(via REUTERS)
Is this India's greatest Test win?

  • As many as five players at the Gabba – Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan -- hadn’t played Test cricket before the tour of Australia began.
By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:11 PM IST

Had this series been scripted for a Bollywood movie, it would’ve been widely panned by the audiences and critics alike for being a little too over-the-top. But they say fact is stranger than fiction, and the truth is when India conquered Australia in Brisbane – where the home side hadn’t lost a Test match in 32 years, no less – they did so with a second-string playing eleven that was missing as many as nine players who began the series in Adelaide.

Two of those absentees included regular captain Virat Kohli (the leader of India’s batting attack as well) and Jasprit Bumrah, the unofficial leader of India’s lethal bowling attack, of whom not one regular bowler was around by the time the fourth and final Test started – all felled by an unprecedented spate of injuries. Instead, the composition of India’s bowling attack was predominantly inexperienced men (young boys, really) who had made their Test debuts during the course of this series alone.

As many as five players at the Gabba – Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan -- hadn’t played Test cricket before the tour of Australia began. A sixth, in Shardul Thakur, had the experience of bowling 10 balls in Hyderabad a couple of years ago before he limped away into oblivion.

They all starred with the ball in Brisbane, with three-Test match old Siraj now slipping into the role of leader. But Thakur and Sundar defied Australia with the bat as well in the first innings, with a deficit-eating 123-run stand for the seventh wicket. Both of them chipped in with crucial runs at the end of the final day as well, as Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 89 runs that will go down as one of the greatest innings played in the history of Indian cricket.

Much had been made of Pant’s poor wicketkeeping skills before the tour began, so much so that he was dropped from the shorter formats and not fielded during the first Test in Adelaide. But when the odds were truly stacked against a wounded Indian side by the third Test in Sydney, it was Pant who responded with a fourth innings 97 that made everyone watching believe that India could well hunt down a record target of 407.

After Pant was dismissed that final day in Sydney, it took an incredible show of courage from injured Hanuma Vihari and injured R Ashwin in the final session to resist an Australia win and cause an epic draw, giving an Indian side a sliver of hope going into Brisbane. That sliver was torn wide open in the final day chase by Gill (91 runs) and Pant, recent India under-19 teammates who today went on to record possibly India’s finest hour in overseas Tests.

The unlikeliness of India’s 2-1 victory Down Under is amplified by the fact that a full-strength side was rolled over in Adelaide for the country’s lowest-ever innings score of 36. But just when all hope was lost, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane scored a defiant hundred in the second Test in Melbourne, and India drew level. Rahane’s quiet implementation of tactics, highlighted in his faith in Pant’s ability to chase an improbable win rather than settle for a draw, ensured it was he who collected the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and not Australia’s Tim Paine.

But just before he held the trophy aloft, Rahane summed up a nation’s sentiments at the presentation ceremony, when he smiled and twice said: “I really don’t know how to describe this victory.”

File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. (PTI)
cricket

India squad for first two England Tests: Kohli, Ishant, Hardik return, Shaw axed

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • India vs England: The 18-man strong squad includes most of the faces that were part of India's scintillating series win on Tuesday against Australia in Brisbane.
Photo of India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane(Twitter)
cricket

It was about having that character and fighting spirit on the field: Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Rahane did exceptionally well in galvanising the squad after regular skipper Virat Kohli headed back home on paternity leave following the debacle in the first Test at Adelaide.
Indian team celebrate after victory against Australia(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

PM Modi and cricket legends laud India's scintillating win in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:03 PM IST
India vs Australia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way as former and current India cricketers joined in to congratulate Team India on their series win.
Rishabh Pant celebrates after hitting the winning runs to defeat Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane,(AP)
cricket

Pant has silenced his critics forever, says coach Tarak Sinha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Pant, 89 not out off 138 balls, took on the fearsome Australian attack head-on with an innings of utmost maturity to power India to a three-wicket win on a challenging fifth-day track.
Australia's head coach Justin Langer(AP)
cricket

'Never ever underestimate the Indians': Justin Langer after India's series win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Terming the India vs Australia series an 'incredible one', Australia head coach Justin Langer said he has learnt a lesson and that is to 'never ever underestimate the Indians.'
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal on the 4th day of the fourth test match between Australia and India, at The Gabba on Monday. (Photo Courtesy
cricket

Shardul has shown good temperament while batting, says mentor Dinesh Lad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Shardul took three wickets in Australia's first innings and then top-scored with a 67 as he got involved with Washington Sundar (62) in a fine rear-guard action on the third day to keep India in contention in the fourth Test which they eventually won.
Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane(PTI)
cricket

India claim top-spot in WTC standings after historic win at The Gabba

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Team India now has 430 points while second-placed New Zealand have 420 points in their kitty. Australia, with 322 points, are placed at the third spot.
Ajinkya Rahane presents signed jersey to Nathan Lyon(Screeengrab)
cricket

WATCH: Rahane presents signed Indian jersey to Lyon after for 100th Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Towards the end of the presentation, India stand-in captain Rahane called Australia off-spinner to the podium to present him a singed Indian Test jersey. Rahane said it was to honour Lyon for playing his 100th Test for Australia.
Australia Test captain Tim Paine(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Paine rubbishes retirement talks, wants to lead Australia despite loss to India

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Tim Paine said his focus now is on winning Australia's next test series against South Africa — likely to be in March — and on the team's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in England later in the year.
File photo of Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman(Twitter)
cricket

Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bihar register five wins in a row, qualifies for knockouts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Bihar finished with five wins from as many matches and topped the group with 20 points, followed by Chandigarh and Nagaland (both 18 points).
Haryana topped the Elite Group E points table after winning all their five matches.(BCCI Domestic / Twitter)
cricket

Haryana beat Kerala by 4 runs, qualify for knock-outs unbeaten

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Put in to bat, Haryana rode on Shivam Chauhan’s 59 and a late onslaught by Rahul Tewatia (41 not out off 26 balls) to post a big total of 198/6. Later, their bowlers held their nerves to restrict Kerala to 194/6 and eke out a narrow win.
Australia captain Tim Paine(AP)
cricket

'A better side outplayed us': Tim Paine reacts after India's series win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Australia captain Tim Paine said India outplayed them and deserved to win the series. The Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side beat Australia by 3 wickets in Brisbane to take the series 2-1
India's Shubman Gill bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
cricket

Shubman Gill: India's batting future is now here

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:09 PM IST
After making his debut in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series, the Punjab batsman has been simply unstoppable.
India's Rishabh Pant carries the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia(AP)
cricket

‘He has been brilliant and that's why we back him’

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:50 PM IST
After his scintillating knock helped India to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, team’s head coach Ravi Shastri eulogized Pant and revealed why the latter gets continuously backed by the management.
