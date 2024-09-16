Ishan Kishan has 'unfinished business' in powerful message to Agarkar after fairytale century on Duleep Trophy comeback

The last 365 days have been quite the ride for Ishan Kishan. Around this time last year, he was part of India's title-winning Asia Cup campaign and has his eyes set on the 2023 World Cup. The year prior, Ishan had blasted the fastest ODI double-century – off just 126 balls – and shut the doors on Shikhar Dhawan's comeback. He had left Sanju Samson way behind in the pecking order and was a direct competition to Shubman Gill for the opener's slot. What do you think the future holds for Ishan Kishan?(Getty)

But what a brutal turn of events it has been for the youngster ever since. He left India's tour of South Africa midway last year and is yet to make his comeback into the team. Ishan wanted a break, and his stubbornness of not playing domestic cricket led to the BCCI terminating his central contract in February, thus pushing him out of favour for lengthy period. Seven months have passed but Ishan, barring the IPL, has played just two matches – one in the Buchi Babu tournament and another being the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy Round 2 contest.

Ishan can only deal with the controllables, and hence, making a dream comeback, the batter slammed a century for India C, scored 111 off 126 balls. With 14 fours and three sixes, Ishan made his intentions clear that he is eyeing his place back in the Indian squad. The hundred against India D is a promising start but before he could once again rub shoulders with the big shots, Ishan needs plenty of such scores and then some to earn back the selectors' trust.

Celebrating his century in India C's drawn game against India D, Ishan took to Instagram to post a loud and indirect message to the BCCI selection panel. He posted an image of himself in action, captioning it, "Unfinished business". The powerful message clearly demonstrates Ishan's will to come back into the reckoning. Ishan hasn't addressed his ouster from the team even once, but it looks as if the young wicketkeeper batter is back on his feet. As per a report carried out by the Indian Express earlier this year, the reason behind Ishan's break stemmed from India's heartbreak of losing the 2023 World Cup final.

What Ishan Kishan's future look like

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid had briefly touched upon Ishan's case earlier, insisting that for the 26-year-old to be back into the scheme of things, he will have to go back and play domestic cricket for Jharkhand. Ishan eventually respected the BCCI's policy and turned up for Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu fixture against Madhya Pradesh, scoring a dazzling century. Ishan pummeled a handsome 114 in the first innings, and a crucial knock of 41. Crucial because with two wickets in hand and Jharkhand requiring 12 runs to win, Ishan blasted consecutive sixes to seal the game.

However, as fate had it, Ishan picked up a groin injury and was ruled out of the first round of Duleep Trophy matches, but surprisingly enough, was added back in the squad on the day of the start of the 2nd round. This was the day when 'Bring back Ishan Kishan' started trending on social media, with fans urging BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir to give the youngster another chance. Ishan was recently seen with Gill celebrating the latter's birthday.