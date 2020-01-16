‘It’s a shame,’ Twitter erupts after BCCI drops MS Dhoni from central contract list

cricket

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 15:12 IST

Former India skipper MS Dhoni was on Wednesday dropped from BCCI’s list of central contracted players for the 2019-20 season. Dhoni, who was a part of the Grade A in 2018-19 BCCI central contracts did not find a place in any of the four grades – A+, A, B and C – in the central contracts this time around, further giving rise to the speculations of a possible end to an illustrious international career lasting about 16 years. (Full list of BCCI central contracts 2019-2020)

Social media erupted as soon as BCCI made the list public with netizens expressing their disbelief on the exclusion of Dhoni, under whom India won the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

How does one read M S Dhoni not getting a central contract? The BCCI giving him a clear signal, or mutually reached understanding? Remember, Dhoni hasn't retired and will play the IPL. Consider also he he hasn't stepped on to a cricket field since the 50-overs World Cup — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 16, 2020

#MSDhoni is left out of the BCCI’s central contract list. It’s over for former Indian captain.



Is it end of his career or something is still left in the script? I don’t think so. — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) January 16, 2020

So, its END OF AN ERA ...



Dhoni dropped from BCCI Central Contract players list ...



Set one game in Ranchi or in Vizag, where he made 145 to become International Star as his last ODI and send him off #ThankYouDhoni 😔😔😓 — NK (@NK2VLNSK) January 16, 2020

MS Dhoni not provided with a central contract by the BCCI. Not even a grade 'C' contract. The writing is on the wall. The swansong match will happen soon... or perhaps won't? #ThankYouDhoni — अतुल कुशवाहा (Atul Kushwaha) (@Real_atul_1) January 16, 2020

Indian fans to @BCCI when they heard the news that BCCI dropped #Dhoni from their central contract list pic.twitter.com/6LxjvMtdxK — Ashish Chitte (@ashish0930) January 16, 2020

It’s a shame a man who won 3 ICC trophies’ central contract removed by people who never lifted an icc trophy individually. Revoke the #BCCI central contract. Include MS Dhoni or face the consequences @SGanguly99 @imVkohli. #Dhoni — Frank Iyer (@FranklinnnMJ) January 16, 2020

#Dhoni misses out on #BCCI Central contract. What does it mean. It means that his international career is not more than couple of matches. What it doesn't mean? That Dhoni is retiring straightaway. He is playing IPL this year, and who knows even World Cup T20. — G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) January 16, 2020

The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. While there was no place for Dhoni, Skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and top pacer Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the highest A+ bracket of Rs 7 crore.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July. He has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

“January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January),” was Dhoni’s last response about his retirement.

The 38-year-old is also not a part of the 15-member squad for the three-match series against Australia, nor did his name featured in India’s T20I squad for New Zealand tour later this month.

Dhoni, however, made it clear that he will continue to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

“I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us. He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career... In all probability, he will finish one-day cricket,” India head coach Ravi Shastri had told ‘CNN News18’.

“People must respect that he’s played non-stop in all formats of the game for a while.

“At his age, probably the only format he’ll want to play is T20 cricket which means he’ll have to start playing again, get back into the groove because he’s going to play in the IPL and see how his body reacts.”