Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Cricket / 'It's a shame,' Twitter erupts after BCCI drops MS Dhoni from central contract list

‘It’s a shame,’ Twitter erupts after BCCI drops MS Dhoni from central contract list

BCCI central contracts: Social media erupted as soon as BCCI made the list public with netizens expressing their disbelief on exclusion of MS Dhoni.

cricket Updated: Jan 16, 2020 15:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni was dropped from BCCI’s central contract li
MS Dhoni was dropped from BCCI's central contract li(Getty Images)
         

Former India skipper MS Dhoni was on Wednesday dropped from BCCI’s list of central contracted players for the 2019-20 season. Dhoni, who was a part of the Grade A in 2018-19 BCCI central contracts did not find a place in any of the four grades – A+, A, B and C – in the central contracts this time around, further giving rise to the speculations of a possible end to an illustrious international career lasting about 16 years. (Full list of BCCI central contracts 2019-2020)

Social media erupted as soon as BCCI made the list public with netizens expressing their disbelief on the exclusion of Dhoni, under whom India won the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. While there was no place for Dhoni, Skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and top pacer Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the highest A+ bracket of Rs 7 crore.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July. He has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

“January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January),” was Dhoni’s last response about his retirement.

The 38-year-old is also not a part of the 15-member squad for the three-match series against Australia, nor did his name featured in India’s T20I squad for New Zealand tour later this month.

Dhoni, however, made it clear that he will continue to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

“I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us. He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career... In all probability, he will finish one-day cricket,” India head coach Ravi Shastri had told ‘CNN News18’.

“People must respect that he’s played non-stop in all formats of the game for a while.

“At his age, probably the only format he’ll want to play is T20 cricket which means he’ll have to start playing again, get back into the groove because he’s going to play in the IPL and see how his body reacts.”

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

tags
