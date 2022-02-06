'It was Dhoni Referral System, it's Rohit system now': Gavaskar impressed with India's success with DRS in 1st ODI vs WI

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar was left mighty impressed with the team's new ODI captain Rohit Sharma pertaining to India's success with the DRS reviews during the first ODI match of the three-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India opted for the review thrice in the game. The first was against Darren Bravo in the 12th over where the review confirmed that there was no bat involved and the flat and short delivery from Washington Sundar struck the batter's pads plumb with the Hawkeye showing three reds. The second was in the 20th over, when ball-tracking showed that the tossed-up delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal would have rattled against the stumps, hence ending Nicolas Pooran's 25-ball knock of 18 runs. In the third time, captain Rohit was urged by former skipper Virat Kohli to go for the review after the leg-break from Chahal took the outside edge of Shamarh Brooks' bat to the wicketkeeper. India hence reviewed all three of them successfully.

Talking about India's success with the DRS review during the innings break, Gavaskar told Star Sports that while he called DRS as ‘Dhoni Referral System’ during MS Dhoni's time with the Indian team, he feels it's time to call it the 'Rohit system’.

“When Dhoni was there I used to call it the Dhoni Referral System. And I mentioned it in commentary that you can now call it the Rohit system because he is getting it absolutely right so far,” he said.

Gavaskar further added that the wicketkeeper plays a key role in helping the captain decide DRS calls, referring to Pant, who wasn't convinced with after completing Brooks' dismissal.

“There will be situations where you will be getting it wrong but it is the wicketkeeper who plays the crucial role here because he is going to guide you here as to where the ball was pitched. If the ball hits the pads, below the knee roll or above then the bowler comes in. Otherwise, it is the wicketkeeper who plays a crucial role,” he explained.