India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit-led IND eye strong start against WI in landmark 1000th one-dayer

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Match Updates: Team India returns to action on February 6 when the side takes part in a historic 1000th ODI – becoming the first to do so – in Ahmedabad. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will take on the West Indies at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. The match, however, will be without the presence of crowd, owing to Covid-19 protocols. The match marks the beginning of Rohit Sharma's captaincy era in the fifty-over format, as the opener will lead the side for the first time since being named the full-time limited-overs captain in December last year. Follow Live Updates from IND vs WI.

