India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit-led IND eye strong start against WI in landmark 1000th one-dayer

  • India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Match Updates: Follow live score and updates as Rohit Sharma's captaincy era begins in the fifty-over format on Sunday.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score and Updates
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score and Updates
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 11:25 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Match Updates: Team India returns to action on February 6 when the side takes part in a historic 1000th ODI – becoming the first to do so – in Ahmedabad. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will take on the West Indies at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. The match, however, will be without the presence of crowd, owing to Covid-19 protocols. The match marks the beginning of Rohit Sharma's captaincy era in the fifty-over format, as the opener will lead the side for the first time since being named the full-time limited-overs captain in December last year. Follow Live Updates from IND vs WI.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 06, 2022 11:25 AM IST

    India vs West Indies Live: Tendulkar shares a special message

    One of the most integral members of Indian cricket over the last two decades, Sachin Tendulkar has shared a special message for Rohit and his Men ahead of the team's monumental 1000th ODI. WATCH

  • Feb 06, 2022 11:17 AM IST

    IND vs WI Live: A landmark match

    It's a historic occasion in every sense of the word. India will become the first team to play in 1000 ODIs when they take the field against West Indies. Watch as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid talk about the special occasion.

  • Feb 06, 2022 11:05 AM IST

    India vs West Indies, 1st ODI

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India returns to action for the first time since the devastating defeat against South Africa in January and will hope to make amends when it takes the field later today.

india vs west indies rohit sharma
cricket

Updated on Feb 06, 2022 11:17 AM IST
cricket

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Kohli leads Indian cricket fraternity's tributes

  • Kohli led the Indian cricket fraternity in paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar after the iconic singer passed away on Sunday.
File photo of Lata Mangeshkar.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 10:42 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
cricket

'So you're saying Shikhar and I should be out of the team?': Rohit to reporter

  • On the eve of India's 1000th ODI match, against West Indies, which will be his first official game as full-time captain, Rohit produced another gem when a reporter asked him a question.
Rohit Sharma was amused with the question.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 10:37 AM IST
hindustan times.com
cricket

Watch: Rohit, Kohli, and Dravid share special message on 1000th ODI landmark

  • Rohit, former captain Virat Kohli, and head coach Rahul Dravid shared special messages to commemorate the occasion.
Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 10:02 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
cricket

ODI captain Rohit opens up on prospects of leading India in Tests after Kohli

  • Rohit was earlier named as the new vice-captain in Test cricket in December, replacing Ajinkya Rahane.
Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma
Published on Feb 06, 2022 09:36 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
cricket

India seal fifth U-19 World Cup win after clinching tense final

  • Yash Dhull's team registers four-wicket win against a fighting England in the final at the Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua.
The victorious Indian Under-19 team.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 09:27 AM IST
Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
cricket

IND predicted XI vs WI 1st ODI: Will Bishnoi debut? Focus on 'Kul-Cha'

India predicted XI vs West Indies 1st ODI: Captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open the batting with him.
Will Ravi Bishnoi get a look-in for the series opener?
Published on Feb 06, 2022 09:18 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
cricket

'To this date, KL takes screenshot of that game and says it hurts'

  • Virat Kohli revisited the heartbreaking defeating in 2016 and revealed that KL Rahul still expresses his grief at having lost the match.
File photo of Virat Kohli.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 09:13 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
cricket

Sehwag, Harbhajan lead cricket fraternity in congratulating India U19 on WC win 

  • The Yash Dhull-led side defeated the Three Lions in the summit clash by four wickets. Earlier, India had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.
India U19 team after winning the World Cup.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 08:57 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
cricket

India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch 1st ODI?

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: The India vs West Indies 1st ODI begins at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday (February 6). 
India's captain Rohit Sharma tosses a ball during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 08:47 AM IST
hindustan times.com
cricket

Ganguly hails victorious India U19 team as BCCI announces cash reward

  • The Yash Dhull-led side on Saturday defeated England by four wickets in the final to add a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title to the nation's trophy cabinet.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly & India U19 players after their win over England U19
Published on Feb 06, 2022 08:34 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
cricket

U19 World Cup: All-round India beat England to win record-extending fifth title

  • India registered a four-wicket victory over England in a thriller to win their fifth Under-19 World Cup title.
Yash Dhull of India poses with the ICC U19 Men's World Cup Trophy alongside team mates.
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 08:38 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
cricket

Raj Bawa, Ravi Kumar restrict England to 189 in U-19 World Cup final

India are chasing 190 to claim their fifth junior World Cup title after a brilliant bowling performance. James Rew hit 95 to revive England from 91/7 after electing to bat in Antigua
Raj Bawa claims a five-for in the U-19 World Cup 2022 final against England
Published on Feb 05, 2022 11:07 PM IST
Rasesh Mandani
cricket

IND vs WI: Rohit stresses on continuity as Kohli's successor to ODI captaincy 

Both top batters, the focus will be on how Sharma’s contrasting personality rubs off on the India team as they build up to the 2023 ODI World Cup at home
Rohit Sharma returns after batting during a practice session ahead of their first ODI against West Indies
Updated on Feb 05, 2022 11:21 PM IST
Vivek Krishnan, Ahmedabad
cricket

Maxwell recalls 'nightmare' IPL 2020; 'Felt I hadn't batted for 6 months'

  • Maxwell scored only 108 runs in 13 appearances in IPL 2020 – without hitting a six in the entire tournament.
File photo of Glenn Maxwell.
Updated on Feb 05, 2022 09:26 PM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
Sunday, February 06, 2022
