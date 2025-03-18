Menu Explore
"It was tough bowling into the wind": Kiwi skipper Michael Bracewell after beating Pakistan in second T20

ANI |
Mar 18, 2025 01:56 PM IST

He discussed about the pitch which has been under the covers due to rain, he said the pitch was offering extra bounce, and he said that it was very tough bowling into the wind and said we play good cricket.

Dunedin [New Zealand], : New Zealand secured a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I of the five-match series at Dunedin on Tuesday. After winning the second match and leading the series with 2-0 Kiwi skipper Michael Bracewell spoke in the post-match presentation about his team's performance. He praised his bowling unit saying they bowled well and we bowled into the wind.

"Very good bowling performance. We bowled well into the wind. The wicket has been undercover. There was extra bounce on it. The death bowlers bowled well. We were happy at the half-time. It was tough bowling into the wind. Tried to hit it into the wind. We have been playing some good cricket. The guys are hitting the ball well. The bowlers are hitting the right lines. It was pretty cold but hopefully we played some entertaining cricket," Michael Bracewell said in the post-match presentation.

Player of the match Tim Seifert also spoke in the post-match presentation he said he backed his skills, wicket looked tricky after the first over. He lightens that playing for your country is a dream you are completing with world-class players. He felt nervous on the field after dropping two catches in the first T-20I.

"Was great fun. Thought it could be a tricky wicket after the first over. Not too much conversations. Just backed our skills. Always playing for your team is a dream. You are playing with the world's best players. You need to know the way you want to play. You learn and get better. I dropped two catches in the first game. Was nervous on the field," he said.

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha , Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

