'It's a boxing match': Marnus Labuschagne dares Jasprit Bumrah in animated exchange as tempers fly in Adelaide Test

Marnus Labuschagne and Jasprit Bumrah were in a heated and animated exchange on Friday, Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Adelaide. Under lights with the pink ball, Bumrah troubled the Australian batters, including Labuschagne, with his threatening line and length. Bumrah dismissed opener Usman Khawaja, ending India's 10-over wait for their first wicket, and as he tried to get under Marnus' skin, the Australian No. 3 didn't back down either, fighting fire with fire. Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Marnus Labuschagne: Test cricket box office(Screengrab)

The incident took place in the 13th over of the innings. Labuschagne was yet to get off the mark when the Indian skip cordon, led by Virat Kohli, started chirping away at him. The very next ball, Labuschagne defended Bumrah with a straight bat, but as he collected the ball, the Indian pacer passed on a look to the batter. But instead of taking a step back, Marnus muttered something at Bumrah, almost daring the pacer to have a go at him. Kohli and Rishabh Pant had a smile on their face, and as Bumrah returned to his mark, he, too, saw the lighter side of it.

Things did not end there. Bumrah beat Labuschagne's defence on the next ball and playfully charged at him. Marnus appreciated with a 'loud' smile and a shake of the head, easing any tension that might have existed between them. That over from Bumrah was full of electricity; even the commentators admitted that things had spiced up.

Watch the video below:

'It's a boxing match'

"Don't be bluffed by the smiles. The heat is on. This is fierce Test cricket, and Marnus is not taking a backward step," said Adam Gilchrist on Air. "It's a boxing match, is it?, added Kerry O Keefe.

Labuschagne, in the company of Nathan McSweeney, kept India at bay after the 10th over. The pair added 61 runs and counting to take Australia's deficit to under 100 runs at stumps on Day 1.