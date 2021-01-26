'It's not simply about going back to domestic': Ian Bishop on how Prithvi Shaw can return to the India Test side
From going places to facing criticism from fans on social media, opener Prithvi Shaw has seen it all in his small career. A couple of years ago, he was India’s go-to opener for India in Tests but currently, he isn’t having a good time on the field.
The recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy witnessed an ailing Prithvi who badly struggled against the inswingers. His technical weaknesses were exposed against the Australian quicks which led him out of the playing XI in the last three matches of the series. Ultimately, he saw himself getting dropped from the first two England Tests as well.
The competition for Prithvi to make a comeback is getting tougher after Shubman Gill stepping up and grabbing the opportunity with both hands. In such a scenario, the former has to toil hard to get his mojo back.
Also Read | INTERVIEW - 'Told Pujara to continue, I'll look for runs': Rahane on Gabba chase
Speaking in an interview on Sportstar, West Indies legend Ian Bishop West was of the opinion that Prithvi needs to find someone who can help him ‘fine-tune the deficiency’ which has been identified during the Test series Down Under. He also suggested that the youngster needs to do much more than just scoring runs in the domestic circuit.
“I am not the batting technician or guru who can tell Shaw what to do and how to fix his deficiency. There are those much more qualified to do that. It is not simply about going back to domestic cricket and scoring tons of runs. Shaw scores high-volume runs domestically anyway,” Bishop told Sportstar.
“It must be that someone can help him to adjust or fine-tune the deficiency which has been identified, allow him to get comfortable with it, and then for him to get acclimated to it by using the modification to continue scoring domestically and regain confidence and form,” he further added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interview | 'Told Pujara to continue, I'll look for runs': Rahane on Gabba chase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Brisbane chase: 'At Tea, if we have wickets in hand, we’ll take the game'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's not simply about going back to domestic': Bishop on how Shaw can return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We need to be on top of our game to beat India in India, says Root
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ben Stokes arrives in India, enters quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Makes no sense': Vaughan on Bairstow missing first two Tests vs India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Sibley responds to Dickwella when asked about opening on India tour
- Sibley played a patient hand and scored an unbeaten 56. He was aided by the cavalier batting of Jos Buttler at the other end, who scored 46 priceless runs in 48 deliveries as England swept the series 2-0.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh completes clean sweep of West Indies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He seems to be aware of it': Ian Bishop reveals 'glitch' in Gill's technique
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England to host New Zealand for two tests in June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin explains why he opted to compete against Steve Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ENG vs SL: Sibley, Root shine as England win second Test by six wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Test Championship final postponed, to be played from June 18-22: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox