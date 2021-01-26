IND USA
'It's not simply about going back to domestic': Ian Bishop on how Prithvi Shaw can return to the India Test side
India's Prithvi Shaw(AP)
India's Prithvi Shaw(AP)
cricket

'It's not simply about going back to domestic': Ian Bishop on how Prithvi Shaw can return to the India Test side

West Indies legend Ian Bishop West was of the opinion that Prithvi needs to find someone who can help him ‘fine-tune the deficiency’ which has been identified during the Test series Down Under.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:03 AM IST

From going places to facing criticism from fans on social media, opener Prithvi Shaw has seen it all in his small career. A couple of years ago, he was India’s go-to opener for India in Tests but currently, he isn’t having a good time on the field.

The recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy witnessed an ailing Prithvi who badly struggled against the inswingers. His technical weaknesses were exposed against the Australian quicks which led him out of the playing XI in the last three matches of the series. Ultimately, he saw himself getting dropped from the first two England Tests as well.

The competition for Prithvi to make a comeback is getting tougher after Shubman Gill stepping up and grabbing the opportunity with both hands. In such a scenario, the former has to toil hard to get his mojo back.

Also Read | INTERVIEW - 'Told Pujara to continue, I'll look for runs': Rahane on Gabba chase

Speaking in an interview on Sportstar, West Indies legend Ian Bishop West was of the opinion that Prithvi needs to find someone who can help him ‘fine-tune the deficiency’ which has been identified during the Test series Down Under. He also suggested that the youngster needs to do much more than just scoring runs in the domestic circuit.

“I am not the batting technician or guru who can tell Shaw what to do and how to fix his deficiency. There are those much more qualified to do that. It is not simply about going back to domestic cricket and scoring tons of runs. Shaw scores high-volume runs domestically anyway,” Bishop told Sportstar.

“It must be that someone can help him to adjust or fine-tune the deficiency which has been identified, allow him to get comfortable with it, and then for him to get acclimated to it by using the modification to continue scoring domestically and regain confidence and form,” he further added.

