James Anderson reacts after ENG-IND series named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: 'Don't want to do Sachin a disservice…'

Legendary fast bowler James Anderson expressed gratitude for being linked to the upcoming Test series between England and India. The highest wicket-taking pacer in Test history, Anderson was honoured alongside batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, and the series is set to be renamed in recognition of the two greats. The BCCI and ECB took the big call by deciding to replace the long-standing Pataudi Trophy with the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy ahead of the Test series in England. James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar engaged in numerous memorable on-field battles in red-ball cricket.(Getty Images)

Anderson and Tendulkar engaged in numerous memorable on-field battles in red-ball cricket, ultimately retiring as legends in their respective disciplines.

The English legend was ecstatic to get the honour and shared it with someone like Sachin, whom he said he looked up to while growing up.

"It's a huge honour," Anderson told ESPNcricinfo during a DP World event at Lord's. "I still can't quite believe it. Sachin is someone I looked up to when I was growing up, though I don't want to do him a disservice with his age," he added.

Anderson heaped praise on Tendulkar and said he is proud of this honour.

"I remember watching him, an absolute legend of the game, and I played against him a lot as well. So to have this trophy is a huge honour for me, and I couldn't be more proud," he added.

Anderson, fresh off his retirement after an extraordinary 188-Test career, is hailed as England’s greatest fast bowler. On the other side stands Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic Indian batter who redefined greatness with 200 Test appearances before calling time on his career in 2013.

Until now, the Test series between India and England has had two different names depending on the host nation—the Pataudi Trophy in England, honouring former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, and the Anthony de Mello Trophy in India, named after one of the BCCI’s founding figures and its first secretary and president.

‘Winning in India a really special moment’

Anderson further discussed playing against India, calling the 2007 Test series win a special moment in his career.

"There are some great memories, I always loved playing against India," Anderson said. "I'd say, after the Ashes, it was the series that England look forward to the most. I obviously had some tough times in India, it's a really hard place to go, but we won there which was a really special moment, and some of the battles we had in England were great. They had some amazing players," he added.