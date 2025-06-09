BCCI expected Rohit Sharma to retire from ODIs after Champions Trophy; Ajit Agarkar to act as captaincy saga intensifies

Indian cricket is going through an interesting time. The legends are on their way out, and the next generation is taking over. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the two stalwarts and torch-bearers of Indian cricket, who held the batting over the last decade and a half, announced their retirements from T20Is last year and now have decided to walk away from Tests. Only ODIs remain – the format whose future has been widely debated. With still a good chunk of ODIs left between now and the 2027 World Cup, there is a chance that both Kohli and Rohit are eyeing to finish off their storied careers with the only ICC limited-overs trophy they haven't won together. Rohit Sharma is likely to play the 2027 World Cup just as a batter(PTI)

Here is the catch, though. The World Cup is still more than two years away, and by then, Rohit would be 40 while Kohli would be touching that figure. While there is no doubt that both would be eager to carry on, the team management may view at mission World Cup differently. For Kohli, the scheme of things looks a lot better as he is a lot fitter in comparison and has his batting approach sorted. With Rohit, it's been a bit of a hit and miss lately.

Two years ago, Rohit adopted this carefree batting approach during the 2023 World Cup, which, to a large extent, is continuing to work for him. However, with age catching up, how much longer this approach will bring him success will be a crucial factor. Besides, with reports doing the rounds that Rohit will no longer be captain during the ICC tournament in South Africa, the job becomes that much tougher for Rohit. Usually, how Indian cricket works is that it grooms a successor. For example, MS Dhoni knew that it would be tough for him to work past the 2019 World Cup, and hence Virat Kohli was appointed India's ODI captain in 2017. Similarly, with the 2027 World Cup likely being Rohit's swansong, the chances of him captaining are grim.

For the first time, Indian cricket is working on the theory of split captaincy. While Rohit is captaining India in the ODIs, Suryakumar Yadav is in command of the ODI team, and the newly appointed captain, Shubman Gill, will begin his journey in another 11 days' time. But it may not be the case for too long. A chance in guard is loading, and it could be coming shortly.

BCCI felt Rohit Sharma would retire after Champions Trophy

"Quite frankly, a lot of us thought Rohit wanted to move away from the ODI format after winning the Champions Trophy. There have been no discussions between Rohit and the selectors over his ODI future," a BCCI source told The Hindustan Times.

"One more thing. I am not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure there are no rumours spread moving forward. Thank you so much," Rohit had said after India defeated New Zealand.

As part of the evolving cycle, the BCCI chairman of selectors is expected to spring into action to shape Rohit's successor. Despite his questionable tactics as Test captain, Rohit has been tremendous when it comes to leading India in white-ball formats. In the last three ICC events, India have lost just one match under Rohit – the World Cup final to Australia. In the last two years, Rohit has led India to two ICC championships – the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. If the Bangladesh tour goes as planned, then India will play their next ODI series in August; otherwise, in October, when they travel to Australia to play a three-match series.

Below is India's ODI schedule until the end of 2026:

August 2025: 3 matches in Bangladesh

October 2025: 3 matches in Australia

November 2025: 3 matches against South Africa at home

January 2026: 3 matches against New Zealand at home

June 2026: 3 matches against Afghanistan at home

July 2026: 3 matches in England

September 2026: 3 matches against West Indies at home

November 2026: 3 matches in New Zealand

December 2026: 3 matches against Sri Lanka at home.

Between now and the World Cup, India play at least 27 ODIs – updated as per the current FTP – but more matches can be added, and changes can be made. With so many matches being spread across two years, and with the possibility that Shreyas Iyer has joined India's race for captaincy, and Gill already in contention, Rohit's run as captain could be coming to an end.