Shreyas Iyer 'officially' challenges Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma for India captaincy, 'can't be kept out of T20Is, Tests'

The scoreboard might show Shreyas Iyer as the losing captain of IPL 2025, but within Indian cricket’s power corridors, his stock has never been higher. Before the final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, one of Indian cricket’s big decision-makers offered a striking endorsement of Iyer’s future. Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer gestures as he speaks during the toss before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 first Qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AFP)

“Right now he just plays ODIs, but after this IPL we can’t keep him out of T20 internationals and even Tests. Plus he also has now officially joined the white-ball captaincy race,” the official told Indian Express, suggesting that Iyer’s impact this season has sparked a serious rethink within the national setup.

It’s been a turnaround few saw coming. Not long ago, Shreyas found himself without a central contract, out of the Test and T20I squads, and, most shockingly, released by Kolkata Knight Riders after leading them to the IPL title in 2024. The doubts over his fitness, form, and temperament had pushed him to the fringes. However, Iyer continued to perform big in domestic circuit for Mumbai, and even led the side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

‘Sarpanch sahab’

Then came Punjab Kings, a franchise with perennial underachievement but rich in untapped potential. Iyer embraced the challenge, and what followed was a masterclass in leadership. He found not only form with the bat but also forged a deep emotional connection with teammates and fans, who began calling him “Sarpanch Sahab,” a nod to his calm but commanding presence.

The moment that sealed his status came during the Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians. With the chase wobbling and Jasprit Bumrah breathing fire, Iyer unfurled a counter-assault of stunning composure. He dismantled Bumrah, cleared the ropes with ease, and held firm as wickets tumbled at the other end. Iyer eventually finished unbeaten on 87 off 41 deliveries, ensuring PBKS chased down a huge 204-run target with an over to spare.

Though Punjab eventually fell short in the final, Iyer’s aura only grew. His cold stare at Shashank Singh after a critical run-out showed he could demand more from his players. Iyer may not have lifted the trophy this year, but he’s certainly forced Indian cricket to sit up and reconsider.