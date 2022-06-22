'Things weren't mentally right with me at PSL. It was a dark time': England star breaks silence on skipping IPL 2022

Jason Roy had opted to skip the 2022 Indian Premier League citing personal reasons. The England opener was bought by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the season, but announced his decision to skip the edition in March. Prior to his IPL commitments, Roy had taken part in the Pakistan Super League where he represented the Quetta Gladiators, and has now opened up on the mental health issues he faced during the time.

Attacking opening batter Roy has made his return to the England set-up for the tour of the Netherlands this month, and will likely open the batting in the ODIs against India in July. However, this is his first piece of cricket in over three months, having spent that time at home with his family.

"Things mentally weren't right with me at the PSL. I was in a weird place because I was playing good cricket but I wasn't enjoying myself, I wasn't happy and it was just a dark time," he said in an interview with the Yorkshire Post.

"It was just a good two months to come home and live a normal life for a bit after a tough couple of years."

Roy was part of the England team as they travelled to Australia, India, South Africa, and the UAE since cricket returned after the first lockdown in 2020, and he claims the long spells of quarantine that brought with it had taken a toll on him.

"Over 50 days of hotel quarantine the year before and then having a child in January and having to spend time away from him was just a bit too much,” said Roy, who, alongside his partner, Eloise, welcomed their second son earlier this year, soon after which Roy would be off to the West Indies for the T20I tour there. Roy wouldn’t have any international cricket until this Netherlands series, and he welcomed the break, choosing to sit out of IPL duties to spend more time with his family. "I missed the IPL to spend some time at home and it has refreshed my mind and body, and I recognised where I was at with a lot of things.”

Roy has revealed that after the much-needed break and time to collect his thoughts and be with his family, he feels refreshed and prepared to get his cricketing schedule back on track in preparation for the two World Cups occurring until the end of 2023.

"So, it is nice to be here now and I'm chomping at the bit to put the badge back on. It's the same for Surrey. I've loved every minute of that.”

