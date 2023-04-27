Home / Cricket / Jason Roy punished for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match

Jason Roy punished for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 27, 2023 08:41 AM IST

Jason Roy has admitted to the offence during the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders' star opener Jason Roy was slapped with a 10 percent fine on match fees after he angrily hit one of the bails after being dismissed during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night. The Indian Premier League released an official statement to confirm the punishment, adding that Roy has admitted to the offence.

Bengaluru, Apr 26 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' Jason Roy walks back after being bowled by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Vijaykumar Vyshak in a match of the Indian Premier League 2023, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Digital Restriction) (Royal Challengers Bangalore Twit)
"Kolkata Knight Riders batter Jason Roy has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Mr. Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct," the statement read.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it further said.

The English opener fired in a 29-ball 56 to propel KKR to 200/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the game, as the Knight Riders registered a 21-run win in Bengaluru. This was KKR's third win of the season in eight games, as the side moved to seventh spot in the league table.

KKR had been going through a rough patch of late, conceding four losses on the trot before their game against the Royal Challengers on Wednesday night. Opting to bowl at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the RCB bowlers were taken to cleaners by Roy early in the game, as he raced to his half-century in merely 22 deliveries. However, Vijaykumar Vyshak castled Roy in the final ball of the 10th over, leading to the opener's angry outburst.

Nitish Rana's brilliant 48, alongside Rinku Singh (18*) and David Wiese's (12*) cameos propelled the Knight Riders to 200/5 in 20 overs. In the run-chase, Virat Kohli (54) held the side for a majority of the innings but his dismissal in the 13th over proved to be the game-changer, as the side fell 21 runs short.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

