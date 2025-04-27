Jasprit Bumrah breaks Malinga's long-standing record, gets standing ovation from Akash, Nita Ambani after historic feat

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in the record books during the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. Bumrah surpassed Sri Lanka and MI great Lasith Malinga to become the franchise's highest wicket-taker in IPL history, reaching a staggering 171 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah broke Lasith Malinga's MI record during IPL match against LSG(IPL/X)

The landmark moment arrived in the third over of LSG's innings when Bumrah struck with his very first over. Bowling a back-of-the-length delivery aimed at the middle and leg stump, he got Aiden Markram to inside-edge a flick straight to Naman Dhir at backward square leg. The crucial wicket removed one of LSG's in-form batters early, tilting the momentum in MI's favour in the run-chase.

Bumrah now leads Mumbai Indians’ wicket-taking charts with 171 scalps from 141 innings, overtaking Malinga’s 170 wickets from 137 innings. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh sits third with 127 wickets in 154 innings. Here are the top-five wicket-takers for MI in their IPL history:

Jasprit Bumrah - 171

Lasith Malinga - 170

Harbhajan Singh - 127

Mitchell McClenaghan - 71

Kieron Pollard - 69

Following Bumrah's record-breaking wicket, MI's owners, Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani, stood up to applaud the star pacer, too.

Akash and Nita Ambani applaud Jasprit Bumrah after breaking Malinga's record(IPLT20.com)

Earlier in the evening, Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians’ openers, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, provided a blistering start. However, Mayank Yadav, making his comeback to the IPL, struck early, dismissing Rohit for 12 off just 5 balls.

Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav, then took charge, stitching together a vital 55-run stand. Rickelton, in particular, was brutal, hammering 58 runs off 32 deliveries before falling to Digvesh Rathi. Suryakumar Yadav continued the assault, racing to 54 off only 28 balls. Towards the end, Naman Dhir added an unbeaten 25 off 11 balls, while debutant Corbin Bosch smashed 20 off 10 to propel Mumbai Indians to a mammoth total of 215/6.

For Lucknow, Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan were the pick of the bowlers, picking up two wickets apiece. LSG now face the daunting task of chasing down a steep 216-run target to keep their playoff hopes strong.