Jasprit Bumrah reveals what MS Dhoni advised him on his debut

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 17:28 IST

Jasprit Bumrah is going through a lean phase currently and has been criticized for his bowling performances since returning from a back injury. Bumrah picked up just one wicket while giving away 88 runs in the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Even though he wasn’t able to redeem his best form, 26-year-old Bumrah’s contribution to Indian cricket in the past few years cannot be ignored.

He is one of the most reliable death bowlers in the world and has troubled majority of the batsmen all around the world.

Back when he made his debut in 2016, no one would have thought that he would become a modern-day great in cricket. Bumrah even impressed on his debut as he returned with figures of 1 for 40 in his ten overs. His captain at that time was MS Dhoni and Bumrah has now revealed the advice he got from Captain Cool on his debut.

“Nobody came up to me, nobody said anything, but MS came up and said just be yourself and enjoy,” Bumrah revealed in Cricbuzz show Spicy Pitch.

The right-arm seamer did not get a single wicket in the three-match ODI series earlier this month. In the first Test also Bumrah could pick up only a single wicket as India lost the match by 10 wickets.

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma came to the defence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah after the latter went wicketless on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. “It’s funny that perceptions changed after one innings” Ishant told reporters after Day 2.

“For two years, we have always taken 20 wickets, myself, Boom (Bumrah’s nickname in Indian dressing room) and Shami along with Ash or Jaddu (at home). How can people question on the basis of one innings (Test)?” he said.

“I don’t think anyone doubts Boom’s ability. Since his debut, what he has achieved for India, I don’t think anyone should raise any questions,” Ishant added.